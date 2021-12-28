UP polls violence: 1 succumbs to injuries in Sirajganj, 1 arrested

SIRAJGANJ, Dec 27: A man succumbed on Monday to injuries he sustained during a clash between supporters of two rival member candidates in the Khash Kaulia Union Parishad election in Chowhali upazila under Sirajganj district.

The deceased was identified as Zakir Hossain Molla,50, brother of Khash Kaulia Union Parishad Ward-8 member candidate Jahangir Molla.

He died around 2 pm at a private hospital in Dhaka a day after he was seriously injured, said Md Rafiqul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Chouhali police station.

During the election on Sunday some 10 people were injured including Zakir when supporters of Jahangir Molla and Abdul Hakim locked in a clash at Kukri centre, said the OC. -UNB