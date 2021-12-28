Video
4th Phase UP Polls

390 independent chairman candidates elected

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

A total of 396 Awami League candidates and 390 independent contenders, mostly known as AL's rebels, were elected chairman in the 4th phase Union Parishad election held on Sunday.
Though the election was held in 838 UPs, the EC secretariat prepared the result factsheet of 796 ones till Monday.
Out of 796 UPs, AL chairman contenders, including 48 elected uopposed, got victory with 'boat' symbol in the election.
Besides, 390 independent chairman candidates won the polls held in 118 Upazilas under 58 districts.
Among other elected chairman contestants, six from Jatiya Party, two from Islami Andolan and one from Jaker Party, according to the EC factsheet.
Another major political party BNP has refrained from fielding its candidate with its electoral symbol 'Sheaf of Paddy' in the local body election.    -UNB


