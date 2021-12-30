Two panels in the fray

As the Appellate Division Chamber Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Obaidul Hassan on Wednesday suspended the postponement order on holding the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) elections, the HAAB elections will be held on Thursday.

The day-long elections will be held at the Institute of Diploma Engineers of Bangladesh (IDEB) auditorium. A total of 1,044 voters of the apex body of the Hajj agencies will elect their 27 representatives in the election.

The contestants in the elections are divided into two panels led by incumbent President Shahadat Hossain Taslim and former president Abdus Sobhan Bhuiyan Hasan.

Shahadat Hossain is leading the HAAB Sammilito Parishad and former president Abdus Sobhan Bhuiyan is leading the HAAB Democratic Oikyafront (HDO).

Earlier on Wednesday, leaders of Oikyafront have demanded postponement of the election for a month following the HC suspension order that was passed on December 15 and exclusion of the 'false members and fake voters' from the voters' list.











