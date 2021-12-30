Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 December, 2021, 11:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

HAAB Polls Today

Two panels in the fray

Published : Thursday, 30 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

As the Appellate Division Chamber Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Obaidul Hassan on Wednesday suspended the postponement order on holding the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) elections, the HAAB elections will be held on Thursday.
The day-long elections will be held at the Institute of Diploma Engineers of Bangladesh (IDEB) auditorium.  A total of 1,044 voters of the apex body of the Hajj agencies will elect their 27 representatives in the election.
The contestants in the elections are divided into two panels led by  incumbent President Shahadat Hossain Taslim and former president Abdus Sobhan Bhuiyan Hasan.
Shahadat Hossain is leading the HAAB Sammilito Parishad and former president Abdus Sobhan Bhuiyan is leading the HAAB Democratic Oikyafront (HDO).
Earlier on Wednesday, leaders of Oikyafront have demanded postponement of the election for a month following the HC suspension order that was passed on December 15 and exclusion of the 'false members and fake voters' from the voters' list.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two from rival camps killed in shootout
Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman
Two panels in the fray
Joynal Hazari laid to rest
UP polls violence: 1 succumbs to injuries in Sirajganj, 1 arrested
Aspiya rewrites 'police story' for landless families
390 independent chairman candidates elected
Climate change 2021: There's no turning back now


Latest News
Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble
COVID variant 'tsunami' as world cases hit record
Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closed after raid, arrests
Criticism forces to shut exclusive zone for women, children at beach
Newcastle's trip to Everton postponed after Covid outbreak
Gritty S Africa stay in the fight against India
Erdogan may cash in on economy steps with early election
Real Madrid quartet test positive for Covid-19
Britney Spears not ready to return to music business
Two killed in Chattogram road accident
Most Read News
Five dead, two wounded in US shooting: police
Hong Kong police raid online news outlet, arrest 6
US sounds caution against optimism by Iran, Russia over nuclear talks
WHO: Omicron risk remains 'very high'
Omicron: Country reports 3 more cases
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni with Ananya Shirsha Dash Award 2020
2 more Omicron cases detected  
Guests and speakers at a memorial meeting on Senior Journalist Reazuddin Ahmed
Gaza border violence erupts after Palestinian president visits Israel
Palestinians are blocked by Israeli security forces
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft