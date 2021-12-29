Joynal Hazari laid to rest



The namaz-e-janaza of Awami League Advisory Council Member and former lawmaker Joynal Hazari at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the city on Tuesday. photo: observer

His namaz-e-janaza was held at 10 am at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The veteran AL leader was buried around 5:30 pm after the second namaz-e-janaza at 5 pm at Feni Government Pilot High School ground.

Several thousand people including leaders and activists of Awami League attended the janaza.

Besides, he was given state honour at the initiative of local administration.

The body of the Awami League leader reached Mastarpara Hazari Bari around 2:30 pm from Dhaka and then it was taken to Mujib Udyan.

Joynal Hazari, , a lifelong bachelor, died at Labaid Specialized Hospital in the capital on Monday. He was 76.

Hazari, a valiant freedom fighter, was admitted to the hospital on December 15 with lung infections, cardiac and kidney problems.

