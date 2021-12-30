Video
Two from rival camps killed in shootout

Published : Thursday, 30 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Two people were killed and one was injured in a shootout between two local armed groups at Baghaichhari in Rangamati.
United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) activist Janang Chakma, 38, and Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS) activist Mani Moy Chakma, 35, were killed in Rupkari Union of the upazila on Wednesday.
Another man Manu was injured in the incident. He was shot twice in the leg and admitted to Baghaichhari Upazila Health Complex.
According to local sources, armed members of the UPDF were having tea at a tea stall in Du Kilo area of Rupkari Union on Wednesday. At that time, members of the JSS carried out a surprise attack. Two activists of the both parties died in the incident.



