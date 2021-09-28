Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 1:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Protesting Police Harassment

Ridesharing biker sets fire to own bike

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent 

angry Protest against police harassment: Ridesharing biker Shawkat Alam Sohel standing next to his motorcycle after setting it on fire in the capital's Badda Link Road in Gulshan area on Monday morning against police action. PHOTO: OBSERVER

angry Protest against police harassment: Ridesharing biker Shawkat Alam Sohel standing next to his motorcycle after setting it on fire in the capital's Badda Link Road in Gulshan area on Monday morning against police action. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A ridesharing biker set his motorcycle on fire after a traffic sergeant attempted to file a case against him in the capital's Badda Link Road in Gulshan area on Monday morning.
The video of the incident, showing the motorcycle ablaze, went viral on Facebook.
The man is identified as Shawkat Alam Sohel, a motorcycle rider for a ridesharing service.
Police said Shawkat 'acted on impulse' after a case was being filed against him for violating traffic law.
The viral video shows a red motorcycle in fire while a man standing next to it threw his helmet and a few other things into the fire.
Locals and two policemen at the scene attempted to douse the fire while the man was repeatedly saying, "Do'nt come near."
A pedestrian was heard saying "calm down, brother" as the man burning his motorcycle went on a rant.
Shawkat could not be contacted for comment as he was taken into police custody shortly after the incident.
Abul Kalam Azad, Officer-in-Charge of Badda Police Station, said Shawkat set his bike on fire out of frustration and anger as an on duty sergeant attempted to penalise him for traffic rule violation.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Badda Zone Assistant Commissioner (Traffic) Subir Ranjan Das said that the bike was heading from Rampura to Gulshan.
"Some ridesharing bikers were waiting in the middle of the road for passengers, causing traffic gridlock in the area. A traffic sergeant went there to penalise the bikers for illegal parking. Shawkat instantly set his bike on fire before anyone could understand anything," he said.
"He was severely affected financially due to the pandemic and was going through some psychological issues too. Earlier, he incurred a loss of around Tk 9 lakh after running a shop. He is burdened with debt," the police officer said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Special mass vaccination on PM’s birthday today
25 more die of C-19
2 more dengue patients die
Hearing on returning Pori Moni’s car today   
UN meet closes sans Myanmar, Taliban speeches
Ridesharing service calls strike today to reduce fee
Shut down unlicenced microcredit lenders: HC
75th birthday of PM Sheikh Hasina today


Latest News
Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1 billion amid pandemic
Medical technologist embezzles Tk2.5 cr from Covid-19 test fees
ICC prosecutor would not focus on US forces in new Afghan probe
Gunmen kill 34 people in Nigeria
35 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Pori Moni set to get back her car, mobile, laptop
BCB election: 32 candidates submit nomination papers
Senior journo Hamiduzzaman Robi passes away
Google to block Gmail, YouTube on older Android phones from Tuesday
Country to highlight its 50 years achievements at Dubai Expo-2020: Tipu
Most Read News
Tourism for inclusive growth in Bangladesh
RAJUK charged with plot allocation irregularities
Medical test of BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls Tuesday
Who to give money back to customers, suppliers?
15th Death Anniversary
Like several other spots in the capital, Bijoy Sarani area gets adorned
Navy clinch Basketball title
Country to get 25 lakh more Pfizer doses from US today
Destiny, Jubok clients can be compensated by 50 to 60pc: Tipu Munshi
Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft