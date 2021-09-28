Siddirganj OC gets court notice for failing to produce PWs

A Dhaka court on Sunday issued show-cause notice to the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Siddirganj Police Station of Narayanganj in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates by JKG Healthcare Chairman Dr Sabrina Chowdhury.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chawdhury issued the show-cause notice as the OC failed to produce witnesses before the court, said APP Azad Rahman.

Some 18 of the total 43 prosecution witnesses have testified so far.

During the investigation, the police have found that some officials at the Health Ministry and the Directorate General of Health Services helped JKG Healthcare secure the contract for the Covid-19 sample collection.

JKG used to send fabricated Covid-19 certificates to people through a fake mail.