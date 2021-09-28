Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 1:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JKG Healthcare Fraud

Siddirganj OC gets court notice for failing to produce PWs

Published : Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Court correspondent

A  Dhaka court on Sunday issued show-cause notice to the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Siddirganj Police Station of Narayanganj in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates by JKG Healthcare Chairman Dr Sabrina Chowdhury.
Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chawdhury issued the show-cause notice as the OC failed to produce witnesses before the court, said APP Azad Rahman.
Some 18 of the total 43 prosecution witnesses have testified so far.
During the investigation, the police have found that some officials at the Health Ministry and the Directorate General of Health Services helped JKG Healthcare secure the contract for the Covid-19 sample collection.
JKG used to send fabricated Covid-19 certificates to people through a fake mail.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Siddirganj OC gets court notice for failing to produce PWs
SC disposes of five ACC appeals
Corona tests at airport to begin today, says CAAB Chairman
Migrant Resource Centre opens
3.35pc Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in Ctg
Action to be taken against misuse of laws in univs: UGC
Final results of advocateship published
9th death anniversary of Eminent Journalist Ataus Samad


Latest News
Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1 billion amid pandemic
Medical technologist embezzles Tk2.5 cr from Covid-19 test fees
ICC prosecutor would not focus on US forces in new Afghan probe
Gunmen kill 34 people in Nigeria
35 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Pori Moni set to get back her car, mobile, laptop
BCB election: 32 candidates submit nomination papers
Senior journo Hamiduzzaman Robi passes away
Google to block Gmail, YouTube on older Android phones from Tuesday
Country to highlight its 50 years achievements at Dubai Expo-2020: Tipu
Most Read News
Tourism for inclusive growth in Bangladesh
RAJUK charged with plot allocation irregularities
Medical test of BFSF U14 Academy Cup rolls Tuesday
Who to give money back to customers, suppliers?
15th Death Anniversary
Like several other spots in the capital, Bijoy Sarani area gets adorned
Navy clinch Basketball title
Country to get 25 lakh more Pfizer doses from US today
Destiny, Jubok clients can be compensated by 50 to 60pc: Tipu Munshi
Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft