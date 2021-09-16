Cutting trees on campus ires DU students

Dhaka University authority on Wednesday cut down three old trees including a Krishnachura tree in the campus sparking students' anger.

The authority said these trees have been cut for the sake of public interest as they became risky.

On the other hand, students resented the action saying, "Already the campus has inadequate trees."

"The authority shouldn't have cut the trees. Rather they had to plant new trees," said Rakib Uddin, a third-year student.

Faiz Ullah, President of Bangladesh Chhatra Union, said cutting the trees demonstrates university authority's cruelty to environment.

"University authority's unconsciousness about the environment has been proven several times such as permitting to set metro rail on the campus," Faiz added.

A protest would be held at the campus under the banner of general students, Faiz further said.









