Thursday, 16 September, 2021, 10:51 AM
Row over constructions of lawyers’ building on Fairy Hill premises

Published : Thursday, 16 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Sept 15: The 8000 lawyers and the Chattogram district administrations are now at loggerheads over a decision of demolition of the illegal structures on the premises of the Court Building popularly known as Fairy Hill.
The Cabinet Division placed a proposal to the Prime Minister regarding the illegal structures at the Court Building which was accepted by her recently.
As a result, nearly 350 illegal structures will be demolished as per directives of the Prime Minister. Among the 350 structures five buildings of Chattogram Bar Association were included that housed more than 2,500 lawyers.
The dispute between the lawyers and the District administration had ensued with the notification of the Chattogram Bar Association over the construction of two more buildings in a space in the Court Building to house over 600 lawyers.
But the district administration had opposed it resulting in an unwanted dispute between the District administrations. With the publishing of the Bar Association Notification, the district administrations asked a total of 14 service organisations of the city including, WASA, PDB, Karnaphuli gas, CDA etc. not to cooperate with the lawyers move to build any more structure in the court building premises.
Meanwhile, the Chattogram Bar Association in a meeting held on September 8 last condemned the steps of the District administrations.
With the present circumstances, Prime Ministers Chief secretary Ahmed Kaikaus will visit the Court Building site physically.
The Chattogram Court building area housed the Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner offices and 71 other courts and nearly other structures including shops, 5 buildings of lawyers, etc.
According to a reliable source, the district administration in a confidential report mentioned that the Chattogram Bar Association had already built five buildings in the hills which were very risky for the Court building premises. Moreover, the Bar Association has been trying to build other two 12-storied buildings in the same hills.
The Confidential report mentioned that those structures would certainly  damage the hill. In this connection, a circular was issued on Monday.
Meanwhile,  Advocate Ziauddin General Secretary of Chattogram Bar Association told the Daily Observer that five buildings had been built legally with legal approval of the concerned authorities.
He also claimed, "We have occupied it after having a permanent lease from the legal authority. So, there should be no mention of 5 buildings of Chattogram Bar are illegal." He also blamed the existing district administrations and the Deputy Commissioner for the hassle.
Mominur Rahman Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram told the Daily Observer that over 350 structures including the lawyers' buildings have made the century-old Court building risky.
"The illegal structures must be demolished and no further structures will be accepted for the sake of age-old Fairy Hill.' Mominur Rahman opined.
The Chattogram Court Building was constructed in 1894 during the then British regime. It is now one of the historic monuments of the port city of Chattogram.
The government had earlier constructed a new building at a cost of Taka 36.14 crores in the existing Fairy Hill.


