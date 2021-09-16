Bangladesh elected as S Asia UNWTO Vice-Chair

Bangladesh has been unanimously elected the Vice-Chair of the commission for South Asia of United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)for a two-year term (2021-2023).

Bangladesh became the Vice-Chair at a virtual conference jointly organized by the Commission for Asia Pacific and the Commission for South Asia with the participation of its member countries today, a press release said.

Secretary-General of the UNWTO Zurab Pololikashvili presided over the conference.