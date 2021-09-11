Reckless forest destruction on at Hatia



Paddy being cultivated after grabbing forest land in Char Yunus area under Jahazmara Union at Hatiya. photo: observer

This is a very usual and regular occurrence taking place in this island upazila; but this forestry destruction, for the last three months, has been occurring in a festive manner.

Local MP Ayesha Ferdaus demanded legal action against the organised grabbers, asking officials and authorities concerned.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, the MP said, the vast green belt in the south of Hatia is safeguarding the island region from wind and tidal surge; but a vested group is felling trees in the west of Zahajmara in day light to grab land; they are cultivating paddy there. It's not accepted, she added.

She further said, people of Department of Forest (Dof) are inactive; the divisional forestry officer (DFO) has been asked to go for action in this regard.

Locals said, there is a wide Kewra (umbrella tree) garden in Char Yunus area under Jahazmara Range in the west of this union; DoF planted trees in the garden 20 years back.

After announcement of election schedule of the union, the grabbing group appeared to fell giant Kewra trees; earlier they would cut trees in the dark of night, and now they are running their activities in broad day-light, they added.

DoF men conduct drives time and again as eyewash; but it is working to stop destruction, they further said.

A visit to Kata Khali Khal (canal) in the south side of Jahazmara found vast destroyed area; seeing roots cut, it was understood the trees were felled one to two months back; paddy has been cultivated on these grabbed lands. These lands belong to robber Jumma and his family or extended family members.

They have over 100 acres of such land. The entire area has been occupied after cutting trees. Jumma is an armed robber. None dares to protest him; even DFO men are hostage to him.

Jumma was arrested recently in a murder case. Now his paddy-farmed lands are being supervised by his father Abdul Malek.

Abdul Malek said, he has a long dispute with the DFO.

DFO has lodged five cases against him. He has to appear before the court every month.

He further said, there are15-acre land under him beside the forest. He has applied to the Land Office for settling the land in his name.

There are lands of his other neighbours in the forest. Most of these lands have been settled by the Land Office.

When asked about destroying forest and grabbing land, he said, these lands are under them for a long time. But he admitted cutting one to two trees for cleansing.

On condition of anonymity, a local union member said, soon after the union election schedule announced, the group went wild to run grabbing in a free style.

Keeping before the election, politicians are providing unethical assistance to land grabbers. This is because they become their helping hand to influence election.

Besides, local people are also assisting them in different ways.

There has been developed a brick kiln along Kata Khali Khal. Its proprietor is ex-union chairman ATM Siraj Uddin.

Most of the felled trees are sold to the brick kiln. In the last year, DFO seized some giant Kewra tress from the brick field. A case was filed against four people including ATM Siraj Uddin as number one accused.

On charge of breaching law for reserved forest, the kiln was closed by a mobile court. But it was re-run again, said Jahazmara Range Bit Officer Md Sohag Ahmed.

ATM Siraj Uddin said, he has heard about it. He further said, he has to shoulder such liability for being a politician. But he avoided when asked about forest tree cutting and grabbing by Jumma.

When asked about his brick kiln beside the forest, he said, no brickfields have been properly set up in Hatia.

Jahazmara Range Officer Saifur Rahman confirmed tree-cutting by the organised group.

Despite repeated application to upazila nirbahi officer, there was not expected response, he added.

Also list of grabbers were made in different times, and these were given to law-enforcing forces, he further said.

Under the patronisation of local influential, the unethical forest-destruction is continuing, he added.

Under Jahazmara Range, accusing 121 people 25 cases have been lodged from 2008 to 2021.

He informed, a taskforce committee has been formed with deputy commissioner as chief to protect reserved forest. It was formed on April 30 in 2018.

The committee will work to protect Jatiya Uddyan of Nijumdwip and recorded forests.

It was decided much earlier by the committee to demark Jatiya Uddan and reserved forests. But due to non-cooperation from the Land Office the decision could not be implemented.

Taking this advantage, land grabbers are continuing to get settled their grabbed lands, he added.





















