100 detained in five districts

A total of 100 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Rajshahi, Chattogram, Noakhali, Magura and Narayanganj, in four days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 73 people have been arrested on different charges in the city in four days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, detained 32 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, 16 drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drug from their possessions during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

RMP and DB police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, detained 41 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the matter through a press release on Tuesday morning.

Among the detained persons, 13 had arrest warrant against them, 23 were held with drugs, and the rest were arrested on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drug from their possessions during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

CHATTOGRAM: Police arrested 19 Rohingyas at coast of Fauzdarhat in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Locals caught 21 Rohingyas after they arrived at the Fauzdarhat Coast of Ward No. 1 under Salimpur Union in a boat at around 11am.

Later, they handed over 19 of them to the police as two youths managed to escape.

Among the arrestees, eight are children, four women and seven men.

Mostakim Arju, a local union parishad (UP) member, said, "When I heard that 21 children, women and men had come to the shores of Faujdarhat, I rushed to the scene, held them and informed the chairman."

Although there were 21 people in the boat, two youths escaped, he said.

One of the arrestees, Abdul Habib, said that the group of 21 people on Sunday started from Bhasanchar on a rented boat for Tk 13,000 per person. They arrived ashore in Fauzdarhat after a four-day long journey in the sea

The boatman quickly left with the boat as soon as the passengers got off, he added.

Habib further said, "We are having a hard time in Bhasanchar so we wanted to go to our previous place in Cox's Bazar."

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Fauzdarhat Police Outpost Zahirul Islam said being informed by local UP Chairman Salauddin Aziz, police rushed in and arrested 19 Rohingyas from the coast of Fauzdarhat and brought them to the outpost.

They would soon be handed over to the local police station, the ASI added.

NOAKHALI: Three leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami have been arrested in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The district unit Jamaat ameer Mawlana Ala Uddin and cultural affairs secretary Md Nasimul Haque Gani were also among the arrested.

Police arrested them from different areas in the upazila on Tuesday night, and sent them to jail following a court order on Wednesday afternoon.

Begumganj Model Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Md Ruhul Amin confirmed the matter.

MAGURA: Police, in separate drives, recovered three stolen motorcycles from different areas in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

During the drives, the law enforcers also detained four people in connection with stealing the bikes.

The arrested persons are Nayon Mollah, Md Mintu Miah, Md Imrul Hasan, and Mostafa.

However, the arrested were produced before the court on Tuesday.

Mizanur Rahman, investigation officer and sub-inspector of Satkhira Sadar PS, confirmed the mater.

NARAYANGANJ: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man with a huge quantity of adulterated child food in Shiddhirganj Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested is identified as Badal, 35.

Lieutenant Commander Mahmudul Hasan of the RAB-11 said it on Tuesday 12pm.

The RAB also seized fruit juice, child food, lichy drink, soya bean oil, ice lolly, glass cleaner and handwash with Badal.

Badal is involved in production and circulation of adulterated consumer goods, added the RAB.











