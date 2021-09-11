22 nabbed with drugs in seven districts

A total of 22 people including two women have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in seven districts- Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Pirojpur, Brahmanbaria, Kishoreganj, Noakhali and Naogaon, in four days.

RAJSHAHI: Five people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in the district in four days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 1.2 kilograms of heroin in Tanore Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Helal Uddin, 28, son of Shamsul Alam, a resident of Maria Village in Bagmara Upazila of the district.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Debipur Mor area in Tanore Upazila at night, and arrested Helal with the heroin worth about Tk 1.2 crore.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against Helal with Tanore Police Station (PS) in this connection.

On the other hand, four people have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in the district on Monday.

RAB members arrested three men along with drugs in Rajpara PS area in the city on Monday night.

The arrested persons are: Sattar, 65, son of Mofazzal Hossain of Kazihata Laxmipur under Rajpara PS in the city, Akhinur Sheikh, 30, son of late Sultan Sheikh of Tutapara Village in Kotalipara Upazila of Gopalganj District, and Farhan Adil, 19, son of Dablu Mia of Baiguni Village in Pabna District.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite forces from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Monowara Pharmacy at Laxmipur Bazar under Rajpara PS in the city at around 8pm, and arrested them along with 200 Tapentadol tablets and 1,490 pieces of other illicit drugs.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against them with Rajpara PS in this connection.

Earlier, police detained a young man along with a hemp tree in Bagha Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Detained Zahid Hasan is a resident of Tethulia Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information about cultivating hemp at the village, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive there in the afternoon and detained Zahid along with a hemp tree weighing two kgs.

However, the arrested was sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha PS Sajjad Hossain confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a man along with 187 bottles of phensedyl in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Jamir Islam alias GS, 23, son of Saiful Islam, a resident of Sotahar Dharki Village in the upazila.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander Lieutenant Commander Taukir said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in CNB Charmatha area at around 10:15pm, and arrested him with the phensedyl.

The arrested confessed his involvement in drug dealings in the area during primary interrogation.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the official added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police, in separate drives, arrested three people along with 47 yaba tablets in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Two men were arrested with 22 yaba tablets in the upazila at night.

The arrested persons are Md Abbas, 27, husband of Gouripur Union Parishad Member Munni Islam and son of Md Abdul Jalil Hawlader, and Md Shahin Khan, son of late Habibur Rahman, residents of Gouripur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Gouripur area and arrested them with the yaba tablets.

On the other hand, police arrested a man along with 25 yaba tablets from Bhandaria Municipality area at night.

The arrested person is Md Amir Hossain Sohel, 30, son of Abdul Hye Shikder Dulal, a resident of Laxmipura Moholla under Bhandaria Municipality.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers arrested him with the yaba tablets from Laxmipura area at around 9pm.

However, two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed against them with Bhandaria PS.

Bhandaria PS OC Masumur Rahman Biswas confirmed the matter.

BRAHMANBARIA: Eight people including a woman have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in Bijoynagar and Nabinagar upazilas of the district on Wednesday.

Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in separate drives, arrested seven men along with drugs in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district at night.

The arrested persons are: Md Abul Khaleq, 50, son of late Abdul Qadir, Md Sajib Mia, 25, son of late Hamdu Mia; Md Hridoy Islam Sagar, 19, son of Md Sohail Mia, residents of Kashinagar area; Md Jasim Mia, 35, son of Md Raja Mia, and Md Atiq Mia, 35, of Md Shahjahan Mia, residents of Nalgarhia area; Md Osman Kazi, 32, son of Mizan Kazi of Sarva area; and Md Mirjan Mia, 55, son of late Ravi Mia of Kanchanpur Purbapara area in the upazila.

DNC sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers along with members of Border Guard Bangladesh conducted a drive in Mirashani area at around 10pm, and arrested four of them with 280 bottles of phensedyl and 14kg of cannabis.

Two people were accused in separate drug cases.

On the other hand, the DNC members conducted another dive in Kanchanpur area at around 11pm, and arrested Mirjan along with 105 yaba tablets.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Bijoynagar PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

On the other hand, police arrested a woman along with 3.5 kilograms of hemp from Nabinagar Upazila in the district early Wednesday.

The arrested person is Eti Akter, 30, wife of Sheikh Al Amin, a resident of Bara Sultanpur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Sub-Inspector of Salimganj Police Camp In-Charge Md Nazim Uddin Shikder said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Salimganj area in the upazila at early hours and arrested Eti with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against her with Nabinagar PS in this connection.

Nabinagar PS OC Aminur Rashid confirmed the matter.

KISHREGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a man along with 12 bottles of foreign liquor in Bajitpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Md Zahir Islam, 29, son of Md Kasham of Nouapara Village in the upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Nouapara area in the upazila at night and arrested him with the foreign liquor.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bajitpur PS in this connection, the official added.

NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police detained two people including a woman along with 400 yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The detained persons are Mohammad Aziz Arman Aiman, 32, and Rasheda Akter Minu, 52.

DB police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Karimpur area in the district town at night and detained them along with the drugs.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sudharam Model PS in this connection.

Superintendent of Noakhali Police Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police, in a drive, arrested two men along with drugs in Porsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are Rezanur, 40, son of Tamij Uddin, a resident of Paharia Pukur Village, and Mohabbat, 28, son of Taiyabur Rahman of Chak Namazu Village in the upazila.

Porsha PS OC Shafiul Azam Khan said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in one Subrata's house in Ghatnagar Malipara area at night and arrested the duo with 70 tapentadol and 10 yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Porsha PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Wednesday, the OC added.











