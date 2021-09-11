Video
Home Countryside

Cumilla-6 JS By-Election

Who is going to get AL ticket?

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

Prof Pran Gopal Dutt Muntakim Ashraf Titu Md Shahid Ullah

CUMILLA, Sept 10: Awami League's (AL) candidates are running to get nomination for the upcoming by-election to Cumilla-6 constituency of the Jatiya Sangad (JS).
The probable seekers are lobbying with their known central leaders of AL; they are highlighting their retrospective positions and contributions.
Their followers are also working for their chosen leaders on social media; potential candidates have enhanced their proceeding in the constituency. They are taking part in various social activities to woo voters in a strategic way.
But who is going to get the card of boat (the symbol of AL). It is now talk of the town.
The potential candidates are: former vice-chancellor (VC) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and Senior Vice-President of Cumilla North District (ND) AL Prof Pran Gopal Dutt, and son of late MP Prof Ali Ashraf, AL President and FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry) Director Muntakim Ashraf Titu, ND's  AL Joint Secretary Shahid Ullah, ND's Krishak League Legal Secretary Advocate Shahjalal Mia Shipon, ex-chairman of Chandina Upazila Parishad Nazmul Ahsan Majumder Ripon, ex-leader of Chittagong University Chhatra League and member of ND's AL Zakir Hossain Azad, and Joint Convener of ND's Youth Women League Nazneen Akter.
Prof Pran Gopal Dutt said, "I have been working for the party for a long time and for the development of Chandina and the welfare of the people. I asked for nomination in 2016 but did not get it. This time too I have asked the party president for nomination. If I get the party nomination, I will win with the boat and work for the people of the party and the area."
 Muntakim Ashraf Titu, said, "My father was a five-time MP in this constituency. He worked for the people of the area. I am working for the team and the people following the path of his ideal."
"Chandina Upazila AL and its associate bodies have held an extended meeting and sent a letter to the party's central office to nominate me as the party's sole candidate", he further said.
"If nominated, I will work in unison with party leaders and workers", he added.
On condition of anonymity, several leaders of different levels of the party said, Prof  Pran Gopal Dutt has been doing AL's politics for a long time.
He also held several showdowns in Chandina during 2016 elections. But he was not nominated. Now a good number of party leaders and workers are with him. The party is led by the son of the late MP Ali Ashraf; so the party committee will be on his side. But if the party evaluates and nominates Pran Gopal Dutt this year, Chandina will have a lot of development along with the party.
Some local leaders are reluctant to say anything about other candidates. They said, soldiers of Bangabandhu's ideology will work for anyone nominated by the party.
Since the announcement of the by-polls schedule, leaders and activists of AL have been quite vocal; but leaders of the BNP and its associate bodies are still silent.
The JS seat fell vacant after the death of Prof Ali Ashraf, MP, on July 30. The schedule was announced by the Election Commission (EC) on  September 2 setting the date for submission of nomination papers September 13. The nomination selection date is September 14 while the last date of withdrawal September 19. The allotment of symbol is due on September 20. The voting will be held through EVM (electronic-voting method) on October 7.


