Dulu’s 59th birthday celebrated

The 59th birthday of BNP leader Advocate Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu was celebrated in Natore District on Saturday through the distribution of food among the needy people and holding a milad mahfil.

The food distribution programme was held in front of the BNP Office at Alaipur in the district town.

Regarding the food distribution programme, Dulu said, BNP had taken its side with the needy people of Natore before. Now it is again with them, and it will also be with them in future, he added.

He wished everyone a good health during this coronavirus pandemic situation, urging everyone to wear mask and maintain health guidelines.

Food and bottled water were distributed among the poor people in different areas of the district.





