Mass vaccination begins in districts



A man being vaccinated on Fulbari High School premises in Gobindaganj of Gaibandha on Saturday. photo: observer

The nationwide mass immunisation drive starts on August 7 and will continue till August 12. People above 25 years are eligible for getting a shot in the arm.

KHULNA: The Department of Health (DoH) has set a target to inoculate over 3.68 lakh people in the city and district in the first phase of mass vaccination that begins on Saturday.

In city area, 23,250 men and women were vaccinated while 38,150 were vaccinated in nine upazilas and two municipalities on Saturday, said Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Newaz Mohammad.

Jashim Uddin, director of the DoH, said, "We have set a target to inoculate Moderna vaccine doses to at least 200 people in each 307 booths every day."

"A total of 1, 11,600 people would be covered under the vaccination programme in the city while 2, 56,800 people in nine upazilas and two municipalities in the district," he added.

Two vaccinators and three volunteers will be present at each centre; all vaccinators have been given training, he further said.

The mass vaccination drive will continue from 9 am to 3 pm daily, and all eligible vaccine candidates have been asked to maintain social-distancing norms.

The authorities have already informed people through loudspeakers, and all people have been asked to carry their NID cards with them for taking vaccine doses.

A total of 2, 93,000 doses vaccine was inoculated in Khulna from February to July.

GAIBANDHA: DoH has set a target to vaccinate a total of 52,000 people in all the seven upazila of the district on Saturday.

Office sources said on the first day of the mass vaccination programme as many as 96 vaccination centres have been set up in the 82 unions and 4 municipalities of the district.

Two health workers and three volunteers have been deployed in each of the centres for vaccination purposes.

In Gobindaganj Upazila, the vaccination programme started on the premises of Fulbari High School under Fulbari Union of the upazila at 9 am.

Engineer Monowar Hossain Chowdhury, MP, virtually inaugurated the vaccination programme as chief guest and Upazila Chairman Abdul Latif Prodhan, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Md. Majidul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Gobindaganj Police Stattion AKM Mehedi Hasan and local Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Mannan Molla were present at the event as special guests while Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abu Sayed presided over the ceremony.

CS Dr. AM Akhter Hossain told The Daily Observer that the vaccination activity had started at 9 am, and it would continue till 3 pm.

The CS requested the people aged 25 years and above to appear at the centres with NID cards for receiving the vaccine doses. Aged people, women and people with special needs will be given on priority, he added.

KISHOREGANJ: CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman and Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia inaugurated the vaccination programme.

The vaccination programme has been started in 3 centres each of the 108 unions, and in 9 centres each of the eight municipalities in the district.

During the first phase, elderly people, women and those suffering from incurable diseases will be vaccinated.

Every day 200 people will be vaccinated at every centre for the next 4 days. After that, full vaccination programme will start from August 14.

PIROJPUR: Mass vaccination programme was opened at Sankarpasa Union Parishad in Pirojpur Sadar Upazila.

Acting DC Chowdhury Rowson Islam attended the inauguration as chief guest. Sadar Upazila Nirbhai Officer (UNO) Bashir Ahmed was in the chair.

It was attended by CS Dr. Md. Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki, SP Md Sahiqul Islam, Sadar Upazila Chairman Mozibur Rahman Khaleq, Juba League President Akteruzzman Fulu, and Union Chairman Tafajjal Hossain Mollick Sawpan.

On the first day, 600 people received Sinopharm vaccine doses in this union. In five unions, each 600 people were given vaccine doses. In remaining two unions, vaccine will be given on Sunday.

SATKHIRA: Mass vaccination programme has begun in the district in a festive manner.

There have stocks of 51,200 Sinopharm vaccine doses and 32,000 AstraZeneca ones for the programme.

Elderly people were being vaccinated on a priority basis. Men and women with special needs were also getting vaccines. All citizens will be brought under the vaccination in phases. This first phase will continue till August 12.

Mass vaccines are being given in 78 unions of seven upazilas of the district and in nine wards of Satkhira Municipality. There were crowds in vaccination centres. Vaccine seekers made lines. Most of them were women.

GASFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Mass vaccination programme was opened by Fahim Golandaz Babel, MP, on Saltia Union premises in Gafargaon Upazila of the district.

Upazila Chairman Ashraf Uddin Badal, Vice-Chairman Principal Ataur Rahman, Women Vice-Chairman Reshma Akter, Municipal Mayor SM Iqbal Hossain Sumon, UNO Md Tajul Islam, Union Chairmen Nazmul Haque Dhali, Md Abul Kashem and Abdullah Al Amin Biplob, and Upazila Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Mainuddin Khan Manik were present on the occasion.





