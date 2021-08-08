Video
Gazipur Press Club gets new body

Published : Sunday, 8 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Our Correspondent

GAZIPUR, Aug 7: Masudul Hoque  (Bangladesh Betar) and Rahim Sarker (Bijoy TV)  have been elected president and general secretary (GS) of Gazipur Press Club respectively for 2021-2022 term.
The annual general meeting of the press club was held in the hallroom of the club on Thursday.   
Md Alomgir Hossain has been elected senior vice-president while Sayed Moksedul Alom Liton elected vice-president.
Md Moniruzzaman has been elected Joint GS, Mir Mohammad Faruk elected organising secretary, Md. Abid Hossain Bulbul treasurer, Md Afzal Hossain printing and publication secretary, Md Sadek Ali office secretary, and M.A Farid sports, cultural and welfare secretary. Seven other members have also been elected.
The election was conducted by Kazi Mosaddeque Hossain of The Daily Observer as Chief Election Commissioner.


