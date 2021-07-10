Video
Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 9:41 PM
Home Life & Style

Kay Kraft's Eid collections

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style desk

Kay Kraft, one of the country's leading fashion and lifestyle brands, strives to keep everything natural and beautiful. Inspired by nature, Kay Kraft this time used natural things on the wardrobe to make it beautiful and stylish. IIn one word Kay Kraft tried to bring up biodiversitry in their dress of this coming Eid-ul-Adha.
A wide variety of marine flora and fauna - snails, oysters, starfish, algae, corals and sea waves, sky and mountains are presented in a variety of costumes. Geometric and floral were used as motifs.
There are sari, salwar kameez, long kurti, regular kurti, tops-palazzo, tops-sarara, skirts, Punjabi, shirts and various arrangements for children. The couple will also have couple clothes as usual.
Screenprints, embroidery, blockprints, tie-dyes and handwork are used as media in contemporary fashion trends and fusion cuts and patterns. Comfortable fabrics are used for comfort. Such as - Handloom, cotton, Voile, Linen, Two-Tonkton, Endikton, Halfsilk, Georgette etc.
Colors include White, Off White, Gray, Silver, Blue, Blue, Sea-Green, Navy Blue, Sea Blue, Sea-Ash, Peel Sand, Peelmint Green, Coral, Gold, Peelbiscuit etc.
You can buy the clothes from your home comfort in this Eid from the Kay Kraft website. You can also order from Kay Kraft's Facebook page for 24 hours. You can order from anywhere, the product will reach in delivery address.


