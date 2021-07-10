

Kay Kraft's Eid collections

A wide variety of marine flora and fauna - snails, oysters, starfish, algae, corals and sea waves, sky and mountains are presented in a variety of costumes. Geometric and floral were used as motifs.

There are sari, salwar kameez, long kurti, regular kurti, tops-palazzo, tops-sarara, skirts, Punjabi, shirts and various arrangements for children. The couple will also have couple clothes as usual.

Screenprints, embroidery, blockprints, tie-dyes and handwork are used as media in contemporary fashion trends and fusion cuts and patterns. Comfortable fabrics are used for comfort. Such as - Handloom, cotton, Voile, Linen, Two-Tonkton, Endikton, Halfsilk, Georgette etc.

Colors include White, Off White, Gray, Silver, Blue, Blue, Sea-Green, Navy Blue, Sea Blue, Sea-Ash, Peel Sand, Peelmint Green, Coral, Gold, Peelbiscuit etc.

You can buy the clothes from your home comfort in this Eid from the Kay Kraft website. You can also order from Kay Kraft's Facebook page for 24 hours. You can order from anywhere, the product will reach in delivery address.











