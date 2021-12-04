

Bishwa Rang victory collection

The journey of the "Rang" that began on December 20, 1994, continued on its way. In order to paint the world with the love of all, the name "Bishwa Rang" was adopted in 2015. Bishwa Rang will complete its 26 years in this December and so they want to colour this month in more unique way. For their customers, Biswa Ranga gives 70 percent discount in all its products, marking its anniversary. Bishwa Rang has all of products that you could like. SO you can pick up your favourite dress with great discount offer.The have a wide range of collections of Sari, Punjabi, three piece, Fatwa, Shirt, T-shirt, etc. Comfortable cotton, linen, viscose, voile, linen, linen fabrics are used. Dupian, half silk, georgette, chiffon and some different outerwear are highlighted. In addition to this, different colors of pre-arrow have been used aesthetically, as well as as a means of work vhunri, tie-dye, bak, batik, karchupi, a dhaplik, cutwork, print, etc. came.