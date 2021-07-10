

Larissa Fazle is the founder of Glow by Larissa Fazle, a professional makeup artist. She received her training at London Makeup School in the UK, and then went on to Chic Studios in New York for more comprehensive Airbrush Makeup training.

Here are her suggestions on how to deal with the monsoon season and have a flawless look.

Monsoon can be a very soothing season right after the fiery heat from summer, however it may be the worst season for makeup lovers. Monsoon can wash out your makeup and make your skin look dull. In this season, makeup is more likely to get patchy and often drips due to increased humidity. To avoid a bad makeup day during this rainy season, here are some tips and tricks that will make your life a lot easier.

Face Preparation Before Makeup: The most important step is prepping your skin before applying makeup. Begin with your regular cleansing routine then start applying a water-based moisturizer or serum. Even though the weather is humid, it is absolutely necessary to moisturize your skin.

Primer: During the monsoon season, using a long lasting oil-free primer before applying foundation is a must. Primer helps the makeup last long and makes the surface of the skin smoother, so the makeup glides on effortlessly.

Foundation & Concealer: Try to avoid foundation as much as possible. Instead try replacing your foundation with a face powder. This will help to keep your makeup intact even if you get drenched. Makeup: Monsoon is no more a problem!

Blush & Bronzer: Try to keep it subtle with the blush and bronzer. You can apply cream blush and bronzer to opt for a fresh, natural look. Make sure to blend it properly so that there are no harsh lines. If your face gets wet, try not to rub it with a tissue, instead dab it all over your face.

Eyeshadow: Try to use powder shadows instead of the cream ones. This way your eyeshadow will not melt. Try using lighter colors like beige, peach, champagne, brown and so on.

Eyeliner, Eye-pencil & Mascara: It is always better to avoid mascara in the monsoon season, but for me it is impossible to go out without applying mascara. For that, owning a really good, waterproof mascara is very important. Same goes with liner and eye-pencil -- always use the waterproof ones!

Lipstick: Try using lip-tints or matte liquid lipsticks that are long lasting and try to avoid lip gloss and cream lipstick that will smudge easily. Go for softer shades so that even if it gets smudged you can fix it with some concealer, powder and a beautyblender (makeup sponge).

Bonus Tip: Always remember less is more! Try not to go overboard with your makeup and keep it fresh and natural. Makeup is only to enhance your beauty so wear it with confidence and enjoy an amazing monsoon season.











