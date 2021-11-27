Air Purifier - No more a luxury

Video
Published : Saturday, 27 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Life & Style Desk

Air pollution has been growing in severity by the day, putting an adverse effect on health. With winter approaching, the air is becoming drier, making dust particles lighter. This allows more pollutants to flow through the air. As efforts towards tackling this situation, the World Health Organization (WHO) introduced new health guidelines at 'COP26', the recentglobal climate summit held in Glasgow. With the new guidelines, the WHO set newer benchmarks for standard air quality.
With increased construction work, infrastructural development, use of motor vehicles, and establishments of newer factories in Bangladesh, the presence of dust, smoke, pollen, and other allergens in the air is at a hike. With thismany pollutants occupying the air,Bangladesh's air quality index (aqi) mostlyremains near the "Unhealthy" level - according to IQAir.
Particulate Matter 2.5 microns in diameter, commonly known as PM2.5, is responsible for detrimental health hazards that often become fatal. According to research, it can mix into the bloodstream,whichhas the potential to lead to cardiovascular and respiratory issues while affecting other organs. Air pollution allows lower levels of oxygen to get supplied to the body, relaying the added strain to the heart and lungs to meet the body's oxygen requirement.Besides the growing concerns regardingpollution causingan acute impact on health, the recent Covid-19 pandemic has increased people's attention tohealthy and sanitized living. If exposed to pollutants and viruses, enclosed places are more hazardous due to the increased possibility of inhalation, marking the absolute necessity of air purifiers at home and office.
Singer Bangladesh has introducedhigh-quality air purifiers from Sweden, the 'Blueair Joy S Air Purifiers', for better quality indoor air.







