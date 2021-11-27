|
Recipe
Sharia Atique Sumi, living in Kushtia, has been engaged in cooking profession for many years. She has completed her study in political science but found cooking particularly to her liking. She has a cooking institute too.
Kofta
Ingredients:
Chicken keema 2 cups
Salt to tasted
Chopped Onion cup
Green chilles chopped 2 tsp
Coriander leaves 2 tbsp
Garlic Paste 2 tbsp
Ginger Paste 2 tbsp
Egg 1 piece
Garam Masla Powder 1 tsp
Fried onion 1 cup
Curd/Yogurt cup
Tomato Puree 3 tbsp
Turmeric Powder 1 tsp
Red chill Powder 1 tsp
Coriander Powder 2 tsp
Cumin Powder 1 tsp
Cooking Oil 4 tbsp
Ghee 2 tbsp
Whole Garam Masla 2 tbsp
Onion Paste 4 tbsp
Method:
1) Oil and Ghee in a pan and add the whole garam masala.
2) Once it sptutters, add the ginger, garlic and onion paste and fry low heat for 2 mins till raw small is gone.
3) Now at the brown onion paste mix and fry on low heat for 2 mins.
4) All the spice powders other the garam masala powder mix and fry on low heat with a splash of water for 2/3 mins till oil seperters.
5) Slide in the koftas gently side by side and cover and cook on low heat for 10 mins.
6) Add the tomato puree mix remove the lid, hold the pan handels on both sides and gently shake it for the koftas to turn and get couted in the gravy.
Hyderabadi Biryani
Ingredients
Chicken 1 k.g
Basmoti Rice k.g
Salt To Tasted
Chopped Onion cup
Green chilles 5/6 piece
Coriander leaves 4 tbsp
Mint leaves 4 tbsp
Garlic Paste 3 tbsp
Ginger Paste 3 tbsp
Garam Masla Powder 1 tbsp
Fried onion cup
Curd/Yogurt cup
Turmeric Powder 1 tsp
Red chill Powder 1 tsp
Coriander Powder 2 tsp
Cumin Seeds 1 tsp
Cooking Oil 6 tbsp
Ghee 4 tbsp
Whole Garam Masla 3 tbsp
Onion Paste 4 tbsp
Black paper tsp
Lemon Juice 1tsp
Biryani Masla 2 tbsp
Cloves 3/4 piece
Cardamoms Powder 1 tsp
Method:-
1) For making biryani we need :- chicken ,garlic,ginger paste,spice power, Lemon Juice, Cardamoms Powder, Fried onion, Red chill Powder, Turmeric Powder, Few Coriander and Mint leaves, Green chilles, mix it well and marinated for 1 hour.
2) Soak Basmati rice in water.
3) In a vessel heat oil and ghee marinate chicken and cook till it turns 70% tender.
4) Boil the rice with salt bay leaves,cinnamon sticks, black paper,cardamon, star cardamon drain the water off when the rice is half done.
5) In a big bowl add rice layer then chicken layer soon as shown and garnish with fried onions,mint and coriander leaves,ghee,saffron soaked milk,garam masla powder, biryani masla etc.
6) Then keep in under dum for 30 mins under atawa and cook on low heat until the rice is done.
Gently mix it before serving.