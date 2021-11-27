

Sharia Atique Sumi



Recipe

Ingredients:

Chicken keema 2 cups

Salt to tasted

Chopped Onion cup

Green chilles chopped 2 tsp

Coriander leaves 2 tbsp

Garlic Paste 2 tbsp

Ginger Paste 2 tbsp

Egg 1 piece

Garam Masla Powder 1 tsp

Fried onion 1 cup

Curd/Yogurt cup

Tomato Puree 3 tbsp

Turmeric Powder 1 tsp

Red chill Powder 1 tsp

Coriander Powder 2 tsp

Cumin Powder 1 tsp

Cooking Oil 4 tbsp

Ghee 2 tbsp

Whole Garam Masla 2 tbsp

Onion Paste 4 tbsp





Method:

1) Oil and Ghee in a pan and add the whole garam masala.

2) Once it sptutters, add the ginger, garlic and onion paste and fry low heat for 2 mins till raw small is gone.

3) Now at the brown onion paste mix and fry on low heat for 2 mins.

4) All the spice powders other the garam masala powder mix and fry on low heat with a splash of water for 2/3 mins till oil seperters.

5) Slide in the koftas gently side by side and cover and cook on low heat for 10 mins.

6) Add the tomato puree mix remove the lid, hold the pan handels on both sides and gently shake it for the koftas to turn and get couted in the gravy.







Recipe

Ingredients

Chicken 1 k.g

Basmoti Rice k.g

Salt To Tasted

Chopped Onion cup

Green chilles 5/6 piece

Coriander leaves 4 tbsp

Mint leaves 4 tbsp

Garlic Paste 3 tbsp

Ginger Paste 3 tbsp

Garam Masla Powder 1 tbsp

Fried onion cup

Curd/Yogurt cup

Turmeric Powder 1 tsp

Red chill Powder 1 tsp

Coriander Powder 2 tsp





Cumin Seeds 1 tsp

Cooking Oil 6 tbsp

Ghee 4 tbsp

Whole Garam Masla 3 tbsp

Onion Paste 4 tbsp

Black paper tsp

Lemon Juice 1tsp

Biryani Masla 2 tbsp

Cloves 3/4 piece

Cardamoms Powder 1 tsp







Method:-

1) For making biryani we need :- chicken ,garlic,ginger paste,spice power, Lemon Juice, Cardamoms Powder, Fried onion, Red chill Powder, Turmeric Powder, Few Coriander and Mint leaves, Green chilles, mix it well and marinated for 1 hour.

2) Soak Basmati rice in water.

3) In a vessel heat oil and ghee marinate chicken and cook till it turns 70% tender.

4) Boil the rice with salt bay leaves,cinnamon sticks, black paper,cardamon, star cardamon drain the water off when the rice is half done.

5) In a big bowl add rice layer then chicken layer soon as shown and garnish with fried onions,mint and coriander leaves,ghee,saffron soaked milk,garam masla powder, biryani masla etc.

6) Then keep in under dum for 30 mins under atawa and cook on low heat until the rice is done.

Gently mix it before serving.











Sharia Atique Sumi, living in Kushtia, has been engaged in cooking profession for many years. She has completed her study in political science but found cooking particularly to her liking. She has a cooking institute too.KoftaIngredients:Chicken keema 2 cupsSalt to tastedChopped Onion cupGreen chilles chopped 2 tspCoriander leaves 2 tbspGarlic Paste 2 tbspGinger Paste 2 tbspEgg 1 pieceGaram Masla Powder 1 tspFried onion 1 cupCurd/Yogurt cupTomato Puree 3 tbspTurmeric Powder 1 tspRed chill Powder 1 tspCoriander Powder 2 tspCumin Powder 1 tspCooking Oil 4 tbspGhee 2 tbspWhole Garam Masla 2 tbspOnion Paste 4 tbspMethod:1) Oil and Ghee in a pan and add the whole garam masala.2) Once it sptutters, add the ginger, garlic and onion paste and fry low heat for 2 mins till raw small is gone.3) Now at the brown onion paste mix and fry on low heat for 2 mins.4) All the spice powders other the garam masala powder mix and fry on low heat with a splash of water for 2/3 mins till oil seperters.5) Slide in the koftas gently side by side and cover and cook on low heat for 10 mins.6) Add the tomato puree mix remove the lid, hold the pan handels on both sides and gently shake it for the koftas to turn and get couted in the gravy.Hyderabadi BiryaniIngredientsChicken 1 k.gBasmoti Rice k.gSalt To TastedChopped Onion cupGreen chilles 5/6 pieceCoriander leaves 4 tbspMint leaves 4 tbspGarlic Paste 3 tbspGinger Paste 3 tbspGaram Masla Powder 1 tbspFried onion cupCurd/Yogurt cupTurmeric Powder 1 tspRed chill Powder 1 tspCoriander Powder 2 tspCumin Seeds 1 tspCooking Oil 6 tbspGhee 4 tbspWhole Garam Masla 3 tbspOnion Paste 4 tbspBlack paper tspLemon Juice 1tspBiryani Masla 2 tbspCloves 3/4 pieceCardamoms Powder 1 tspMethod:-1) For making biryani we need :- chicken ,garlic,ginger paste,spice power, Lemon Juice, Cardamoms Powder, Fried onion, Red chill Powder, Turmeric Powder, Few Coriander and Mint leaves, Green chilles, mix it well and marinated for 1 hour.2) Soak Basmati rice in water.3) In a vessel heat oil and ghee marinate chicken and cook till it turns 70% tender.4) Boil the rice with salt bay leaves,cinnamon sticks, black paper,cardamon, star cardamon drain the water off when the rice is half done.5) In a big bowl add rice layer then chicken layer soon as shown and garnish with fried onions,mint and coriander leaves,ghee,saffron soaked milk,garam masla powder, biryani masla etc.6) Then keep in under dum for 30 mins under atawa and cook on low heat until the rice is done.Gently mix it before serving.