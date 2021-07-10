

Dine taste with Dhaka Regency’s offer

Your favorite #DhakaRegency signature dishes are prepared with flavors of love, care, and hygiene to enjoy in the comfort of home.

In highlights, the menu has been covered with Arabian delights, Shahi flavor, Mughal delicacy, Chinese diaspora, Greek diaspora and Italian peninsula with special promotions!

Payment can be made through online transfer, cash or credit card transaction.





