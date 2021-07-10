Video
Dine taste with Dhaka Regency’s offer

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Dine taste with Dhaka Regency's offer

Dine taste with Dhaka Regency’s offer

Experience all the opportunity of staying with family at home during this Lockdown time And enjoy the Taste of Dhaka Regency in takeaway and delivery service with buy one get one free offer at your favorite set-menus!! And this Hotel is always being one of the main focal points for food lovers. So, this is the perfect time to plan your daily meals on lockdown week.
Your favorite #DhakaRegency signature dishes are prepared with flavors of love, care, and hygiene to enjoy in the comfort of home.
In highlights, the menu has been covered with Arabian delights, Shahi flavor, Mughal delicacy, Chinese diaspora, Greek diaspora and Italian peninsula with special promotions!
Payment can be made through online transfer, cash or credit card transaction.


