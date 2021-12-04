

Savour your Victory Day in style

To cater to the growing demand, prominent fashion brands have been bringing out collections themed in red and green, and in the last few years, sales surrounding the day have consistently been high, industry insiders said.

"In terms of sales, Victory Day is one of the biggest events," said Soumik Das, CEO of popular brand Rang Bangladesh.

While even the most fashionable labels have kept their offerings to a minimum, smaller boutiques have skipped the occasion altogether.

Khalid Mahmood Khan, one of the founders of Kay Kraft, said in previous years, a bulk of Victory Day merchandise were bought by institutions organising programmes to mark the day. Savour your Victory Day in style

Rang Bangladesh in celebration of the golden jubilee of victory December has brought up wide range of collections. The month is unique and a pride of Bengalis. An occasion to rise to the glory of victory. This occasion is very special. 2021 is the golden jubilee of the victory of Bangladesh.

Rang Bangladesh, one of the top houses in the domestic fashion industry of Bangladesh, has brought up different collections to beautify the golden jubilee of the victory. The triumph and geometric design theme has been on the cloth canvas. The main colors are red, white, bottle green and olive and the auxiliary colors are orange, sea green and maroon. All the content has been created under my Bangladesh subbrand in the hope of highlighting positive Bangladesh at home and abroad. The collection of children has also become interesting as not only adults but also children are given equal importance in every occasion. There are similar matching clothes for everyone in the family. So this time parents, mother-daughter, father-son and even the whole family will be able to celebrate the golden jubilee of Victory Day by wearing the same themed clothes. The design of the garments has been enhanced by the use of various value added media. These include screen prints, book prints, embroidery, hand work, dry etc. The collection contains: Girls clothing: Sari, Three-Piece, Single Shirt, Kurti, Shawl, Waist, Orna, Bowz, Bowz Piece, Unstitched Three-Piece. Boys' clothing: Punjabi, Katua, Shirt, T-shirt, waist, sash. Children's clothing: Sari, three-piece, single shirt, frock, skirt, Punjabi, shirt, T-shirt and couple and family dress. There are also collections of mugs, various designs of jewelry.

Kay Kraft

Like other fashion houses Kay Kraft also has special plan to mark the 50th year of Victory Day. The are here with different types of souvenir, gift items besides the dresses. As motif caliography, flag, map were used in the Victory Day collections. Keeping the time, weather and other factors in mind, the fashion house concentrated on giving you comfort, which means, they are trying to make a comfortable dress for you. So cotton, silk, linen, georgett clothing were picked up. As colour, its colouful with forest green, pale green, chili green, vivid green and red being used. There are wide range of collections male, female and children. So get ready with Kay Kraft to savour your Victory Day in immaculate way.









