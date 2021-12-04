Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 December, 2021, 1:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Savour your Victory Day in style

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Life & Style Report

Savour your Victory Day in style

Savour your Victory Day in style

Victory Day, the 16th December of every has been a day of festivity ever since Bangladesh achieved its victory in 1971 liberation war after sacrificing a lot. The Bangladesh established itself as a proud country in World's map by doing so. So everyone wants to celebrate this day in unique way because it is the celebration day for all in Bangladesh regardless of religion, cast and creed. But the last year saw a muted celebration due to the surge of Covid-19, a deadly virus that literally created a mayhem around the world. Since this year, the infection rate reduced to some extent, the expectation of celebration this day in style in sky high.
To cater to the growing demand, prominent fashion brands have been bringing out collections themed in red and green, and in the last few years, sales surrounding the day have consistently been high, industry insiders said.
"In terms of sales, Victory Day is one of the biggest events," said Soumik Das, CEO of popular brand Rang Bangladesh.
While even the most fashionable labels have kept their offerings to a minimum, smaller boutiques have skipped the occasion altogether.
Khalid Mahmood Khan, one of the founders of Kay Kraft, said in previous years, a bulk of Victory Day merchandise were bought by institutions organising programmes to mark the day.
Savour your Victory Day in style

Savour your Victory Day in style

Rang Bangladesh
Rang Bangladesh in celebration of the golden jubilee of victory December has brought up wide range of collections. The month is unique and a pride of Bengalis. An occasion to rise to the glory of victory. This occasion is very special. 2021 is the golden jubilee of the victory of Bangladesh.
Rang Bangladesh, one of the top houses in the domestic fashion industry of Bangladesh, has brought up different collections to beautify the golden jubilee of the victory. The triumph and geometric design theme has been on the cloth canvas. The main colors are red, white, bottle green and olive and the auxiliary colors are orange, sea green and maroon. All the content has been created under my Bangladesh subbrand in the hope of highlighting positive Bangladesh at home and abroad. The collection of children has also become interesting as not only adults but also children are given equal importance in every occasion. There are similar matching clothes for everyone in the family. So this time parents, mother-daughter, father-son and even the whole family will be able to celebrate the golden jubilee of Victory Day by wearing the same themed clothes. The design of the garments has been enhanced by the use of various value added media. These include screen prints, book prints, embroidery, hand work, dry etc. The collection contains: Girls clothing: Sari, Three-Piece, Single Shirt, Kurti, Shawl, Waist, Orna, Bowz, Bowz Piece, Unstitched Three-Piece. Boys' clothing: Punjabi, Katua, Shirt, T-shirt, waist, sash. Children's clothing: Sari, three-piece, single shirt, frock, skirt, Punjabi, shirt, T-shirt and couple and family dress. There are also collections of mugs, various designs of jewelry.
Kay Kraft
Like other fashion houses Kay Kraft also has special plan to mark the 50th year of Victory Day. The are here with different types of souvenir, gift items besides the dresses. As motif caliography, flag, map were used in the Victory Day collections. Keeping the time, weather and other factors in mind, the fashion house concentrated on giving you comfort, which means, they are trying to make a comfortable dress for you. So cotton, silk, linen, georgett clothing were picked up. As colour, its colouful with forest green, pale green, chili green, vivid green and red being used. There are wide range of collections male, female and children. So get ready with Kay Kraft to savour your Victory Day in immaculate way.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Bangladeshi cuisine at 17th British Curry Award in London
Maya celebrates Universal Children’s Day
Bishwa Rang victory collection
Savour your Victory Day in style
Diversified jute products valuable for consumers
Recipe
Air Purifier - No more a luxury


Latest News
Tigers face off Pakistan in 2nd Test for elusive victory
Peace Conference testimony of Bangladesh's commitment to global security: FM
Iran nuclear talks set for pause: state media
Total eclipse of the sun Saturday
Omicron strain not causing severe illness for vaccinated: SA minister
With Omicron on the doorstep, Bangladesh announces new travel rules
WHO urges Asia-Pacific countries to ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections
Ivy gets AL's nomination in Narayanganj city polls
Cyclone Jawad to hit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh coasts Saturtday
Bangladesh refuses to think much about Mirpur pitch
Most Read News
KUET declared closed, students asked to vacate halls
Armed man arrested outside UN headquarters
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
NZ captain Williamson out of rain-delayed India Test
Ganaforum's new president Montu, general seretary Subrata
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi speaks at a press rnconference
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand: Southee
Japan to cooperate BD in setting up automobile factory: Envoy
NU VC condoles death of Nat’l Prof Rafiqul Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft