

Maya celebrates Universal Children’s Day

"Invest for children build prosperous world."

With this believe in heart, this year Best Western Plus Maya celebrated Universal Children's Day in the best possible way. The team, headed by EAM Farhanul K. Chowdhury (Farhan), volunteered to spend a noon with the children in an orphanage, of 150 children, in the capital. They took a small initiative towards responsible business, making the children happy about who they are andmaking them believe in themselves. And to cherish them to be the pioneer of a better tomorrow.

In 1954 World Children's Day was established as Universal Children's Day to promote the international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.This day just not to celebrate children but also to acknowledge the issues regarding the violation on Children's Rights."Invest for children build prosperous world."With this believe in heart, this year Best Western Plus Maya celebrated Universal Children's Day in the best possible way. The team, headed by EAM Farhanul K. Chowdhury (Farhan), volunteered to spend a noon with the children in an orphanage, of 150 children, in the capital. They took a small initiative towards responsible business, making the children happy about who they are andmaking them believe in themselves. And to cherish them to be the pioneer of a better tomorrow.