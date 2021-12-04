Bangladeshi cuisine at 17th British Curry Award in London

Video
Saturday, 4 December, 2021
Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looked elated as he welcomed all to this year's 17th British Curry Awards, known as the Oscars for the global curry industry, held at the Battersea Evolution Center in London on Monday last. On this star-studded event organized by the British-Bangladeshi entrepreneur Enam Ali MBE in association with Just Eat, Boris Johnson In a video message said, theglobal recognition of those talented people of the curry industry is truly mind-blowing. Even more gratifying is the fact that in the last two years, in the midst of the most difficult days of the nation, thesepeople selflessly and persistentlyprovided foods to our NHS and to people from door to doors saving millions of invaluable lives.
Welcoming all corners to the gala event that two decades back actually began in the hands of some notable British-Bangladeshi entrepreneurs, who do control the best part of the British curry industry,and has today become one of the national festivals in Britain, the British Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt thanks and felicitations to all the restaurateurs, chefs and waiters working for the industry.
The organizers of the festival dedicated the entire festival to the memory of the pioneers, businessmen and workers of the British curry industry who lost their lives during the difficult Covid-19 pandemic in the last and a half years. Notably, more than 90 per cent of the British curry industry, else known as the Asian and Indian curry industry spread across the UK, was created by the Bangladeshi entrepreneurs. However, although Bangladeshi restaurants won most of the awards in the previous year, this year did not much favor the. Out of 12 categories, they bagged 4 this year, while 2 went to Pakistani and the rest by the Indians.


