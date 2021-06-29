

DAE official to get due salaries, other benefits after 39 yrs

Akon lost his job in 1982 during the military regime of Gen HM Ershad.

Following the apex court order, Obaidul Alam Akon, also a valiant Freedom Fighter, would get not only his due salary but also receive benefits associated with his previous position.

A six-member virtual Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain rejected a review petition filed by the DAE against the same division order. Senior lawyer Prabir Niyogi and lawyer Noman Hossain Talukder argued for Obaidul Alam Akon while Additional Attorney General SK Morshed represented the state. Akon, a resident of Bauphal in Patuakhali joined his service under the DAE in 1974 and would have retired in 2012.

After this decision, Akon will receive all he is entitled to as a retiree, said his lawyer Noman Hossain Talukder.

In 1982 during the military regime, Akon was arrested on allegations of selling government jute seeds for Tk 2.5 more than the set price per kg.

A military court fired him from his job in September of that year and sentenced him to two months in prison and imposed a Tk 1,000 fine.













