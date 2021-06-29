Ex-BCL leader Nazimuddin held with Yaba pills in city

Police arrested former Chhatra League general secretary, Nazimuddin Babu, from Bata signal under New Market Police Station in the capital on Monday.

At least 50 pieces of Yaba tablets were seized from his possessions. A case was filed with New Market police in this connection. Police produced him to the court. The court denied him bail and sent him to jail, according to police.

Police said he was the former Chhatra League leader but at present he holds no designation in the organisation. He is the brother-in-law of Picchi Hannan, who was the listed criminal killed in crossfire.







