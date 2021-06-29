HC refuses bail to three accused cops

The High Court (HC) on Monday refused to grant bail to three police personnel-Sahjahan Ali, Razib Hossain and Abdullah Al Mahmud--in a case filed over the murder of Maj (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Farid Ahmed and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim rejected the petitions filed by the three police members as it was not pressed before it.

The three policemen have given confessional statements in connection with the killing.







