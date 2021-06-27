Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Home Front Page

Dighipara coalfield caught amid contradictory feasibility studies  

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Shahnaj Begum

The first feasibility study on Dinajpur's Dighipara coal field suggested the prospect of a coal reserve around 865 million metric tonnes, but the second feasibility report stated that the mine is not economically viable for underground or open cut mining.
"Dighipara mine is not economically viable either for underground mining or open cut. Barapukuria Coal Mine has already been completed vis a vis feasibility study engaging an international consultant, we received the report," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told this correspondent.
Examining all issues related to extraction of coal from Dighipara mine, the foreign consultant opined that the cost of coal extraction from this field would be more expensive (both in open cut or underground method) than the coal import cost, the state minister said.
In 2015, Petrobangla conducted the first feasibility study on Dighipara coal field. Later, it launched another study to assess commercial viability of the mine in 2017, under a project titled "Techno Economic Feasibility Study of Coal Deposit at Dighipara, Dinajpur."
Petrobangla engaged state-owned Barapukuria Coal Mine Company Limited (BCMCL) to supervise the project, however, BCMCL signed a deal with a consortium of MIBRAG Consulting International GmbH, Germany, FUGRO Consult GmbH, Germany and Runge Pincock Minarco Limited in 2017, for conducting the feasibility study of Dighipara coal field at Dinajpur.
The project's key objectives were to identify the total reserve of Dighipara coal basin within 24 sq km and to develop a coal mine of 3 million tonne production capacity per year, within the central part of the basin of 6 sq km. however; the feasibility study of the project has been completed in March, 2020.
"The feasibility study includes verifying old information, topographic study, 3D seismic survey, exploratory drilling, mine design and project feasibility assessment, assessment of resettlement requirements and preparation of resettlement action plan, determination of geological and hydro-geological conditions, mining method, actual reserve, yearly production rate, mine life, detailed economic analysis and to determine if the project is economically viable or not," a senior official of Petrobangla said.
The state owned     Petrobangla discovered five coal fields in the north-western part of the country. These are Khalaspir coal field in Rangpur, Barapukuria, Phulbari and Dighipara coal fields in Dinajpur and Jamalganj coal field in Joypurhat/Naogaon.
The total estimated reserve of these 5 coal fields is 3.565 billion tonnes. (A recent study suggested that the reserve of Jamalganj basin is about 5.45 billion tonnes.
However, out of these 5 coal fields, Petrobangla has developed the first and only coal mine of the country at Barapukuria. Commercial production started from September, 2005 with a capacity of 1 million metric ton per annum and up to December, 2018, total 10.48 million metric tons of coal was produced from this coal mine.
"The government has a plan to set up series of coal-fired power projects to generate 20,000MW of electricity by 2030.  But now we are re-thinking the plan. We are cautious to take any major decision in this regard," the State Minister said.
Meanwhile, Petrobangla has carried out a feasibility study project during the year 2015-16 for extracting coal bed methane (CBM) from Jamalganj coal field. The study was concluded without assessing economic viability of CBM extraction from this field.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU VC unsure when students will get C-19 vaccine
Suspension of anticipatory bail hearing causing injustice: Experts
21 houses go under rain water forcing occupants to return to the open
Panel to monitor projects to ease Ctg water-logging
BD to get 2.5m doses of Moderna vaccine: US Envoy
Vaccine plant to be set up in Gopalganj: Health Minister
C-19 deaths cross 14,000 mark, as the viral fever rages on
Govt indecision over lockdown reigns high


Latest News
England sweep Sri Lanka in T20 series
UK Health Minister quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide
Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away
Death toll in Florida building collapse climbs to 5
Hopes dim as fire hinders rescue efforts at collapsed Florida building
Russia to administer new single-dose vaccine
Plant tree to prevent calamity like lightning: BUET VC
Barsha back with ‘Super duper hot’
23 new patients hospialized amid surge in dengue cases
Most Read News
Munshiganj Ashrayan Project-2 beset with corruption
Bangladesh perspective Muhammad Mahtab
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud unveils the cover of a souvenir
Benapole: International kidney trading racket busted, one held
Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up from June 29
14 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital
Flower plants grown on boats set on the road dividers adorn the Airport Road
Backward linkage industries to face unwanted challenges
Banglalink Womentor: A move to upskill female engineering students
Bangladesh’s capability to cope with natural disasters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft