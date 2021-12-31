DAP finalized, gazette after PM’s approval: Minister

The Detailed Area Plan (DAP), which was prepared for the planned development of Dhaka and surrounding areas, has been finalized. It will soon be sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for approval. The gazette will be published after the PM approval.

While addressing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on DAP Review held in the Local Government Division (LGD) conference room at Secretariat, Local Government Minister Tajul Islam, also convener of the committee, made the disclosure.

DAP Project Director of Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakkha (RAJUK) Md

Ashraful Islam gave a presentation on the draft DAP at the meeting.

Committee members, ministers for Environment Shahab Uddin Ahmed and Land Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, state ministers for Water Resources Zahid Faruk and Public Works Sharif Ahmed, Senior Secretary for Local Government Helaluddin Ahmed, Public Works Secretary Shahid Ullah Khandaker and Land Secretary Mostafizur Rahman also addressed the meeting.

Among others, RAJUK Chairman ABM Aminullah Nuri and representatives of ministries concerned and divisions and departments were present on the occasion.

While briefing after the meeting, Tajul Islam said that the draft of new DAP is finalized. It would help the authorities to build a well-planned Dhaka city in future, if it's implemented duly.

"DAP was not being implemented to harm of any one. If someone is harmed, then it must be taken into consideration. If necessary, it would be amended consulting with the stakeholders," he added.

Tajul said that a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on DAP Review was convened with a view to finalize the DAP. It was finalized by the decision of all present. This decision will be sent to the Prime Minister and its gazette will be published after the approval of the Prime Minister.

He added it was announced that DAP would be finalized by December. We kept our word. The review committee will meet every three months after it's finalized. All objections and opinions will be reviewed at that meeting. If there is a need for correction somewhere, it will be done consulting everyone.

Area-wise population density and base fur have been determined in the new DAP. No specific height of any area based building has been determined. Along with widening the roads and increasing all civic amenities, area based population density and base fur standards will be redefined.

"It's not correct that more than six floors cannot be built. There is no room for misunderstanding about the height of the building," he added.

In response to a question whether DAP has been finalized by including all, Tajul Islam said that after discussing with all the parties more than once, all their suggestions and objections have been taken into account and included in the draft DAP.

"If they have any more demands and where there is or will be disagreement, those will be resolved. DAP has been formulated keeping all types of civic amenities. Even then, if correction is needed, it will be done," he said, adding, "We have been working for a long time to make Dhaka city modern, attractive and livable and to finalize DAP by ensuring all kinds of civic services. We have received opinions and suggestions from all parties including urban planners, architects, environmentalists, civil society."

In addition, DAP has been formulated through view exchange meetings at various levels to ensure participation of people of all walks and public hearings on future plans for public opinion, objections and suggestions. A national seminar was also organized to finalize the DAP.

In future, all infrastructure needs to be planned. Citizens will not be allowed to build unplanned infrastructure in Dhaka by depriving others from their facilities. Nothing can be done that is life threatening, he also commented.







