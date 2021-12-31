Video
Corona takes 7 more lives, infections over 500

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Staff Correspondent

Country witnessed seven more deaths from Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally now stands at 28,070. Some 509 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,585,027.    
Besides, 395 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the number to 1,548,811and overall recovery rate at 97.72, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  2.25 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.82 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 22, 668 samples.
The deceased comprises four were male and three female. One was within 41-50 years old, two within 51-60, two within 61-70, and two others were within
71-80 years old.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,914 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,087 were women.
Around 71.14 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 49.14 million have taken both doses.
The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.  
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.4 million lives and infected over 279 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 250 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.


