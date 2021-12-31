Video
Friday, 31 December, 2021, 11:52 AM
Justice Hasan Foez Siddique appointed  23rd Chief Justice

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Justice Hasan Foez Siddique appointed  23rd Chief Justice

Justice Hasan Foez Siddique appointed  23rd Chief Justice

Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, an Appellate Division Justice, has been appointed the new Chief Justice of Bangladesh. He would be the 23rd Chief Justice of the country.
Following the Article 95(1) of the Constitution, President Md Abdul Hamid appointed him to the top post of the country's judiciary.
The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on Thursday issued a gazette notification in this regard. The ministry's Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar signed the notification.
Justice Foez Siddique will replace incumbent Chief Justice Syed
Mahmud Hossain, who will end his tenure on Friday (December 31) this year.
According to the Law Ministry officials, Justice Hasan Foez Siddique will take oath on January 1 in 2022 (Saturday).
According to Law Ministry sources, the senior most judge of the Appellate Division Justice Iman Ali has gone on leave after issuance of the gazette on the appointment of the new Chief Justice. Justice Hasan Foez was the second senior judge of the Appellate Division.
Hasan Foez Siddique enrolled as an advocate of the District Court on August 21 in 1981. Later, he started practicing in the High Court Division from September 4 in 1983 and in the Appellate Division on May 27 in 1999.
He also served as legal adviser to Khulna City Corporation, Kushtia Municipality, Jalalabad Gas Transmission Company and Chief Law Adviser of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Besides, he worked as an additional attorney general before joining as a justice.
He was appointed a Judge of the High Court Division on March 25 in 2009 and as a judge of the Appellate Division on March 31 in 2013.
Justice Siddique has been serving as the Chairman of the Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission since April 30  of 2015.


« PreviousNext »

