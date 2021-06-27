Weeklong lockdown: NBR RMG seek exclusion from purview

While the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA) have announced to keep the country's all Customs Houses and Tax Stations open for smooth export and import operation amidst countrywide strict lockdown starting from Monday, owners of the readymade garments (RMG) sector and manpower export sector have demanded scopes for keeping their business out of the purview of lockdown.

NBR's Director (Information) Syed A. Mumen on Saturday told reporters that revenue collection sector has been included as emergency service. As a result, the country's all Customs Houses and Tax Stations will remain open for smooth functioning of export and import activities.

Quoting Cabinet Secretary Khondokar Anwarul Islam, BKMEA First Vice-President Mohammad Hatem said that their factories will be kept operational in compliance with the hygiene rules.

Echoing the BKMEA leader, BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim said they have requested the Cabinet Secretary to keep factories open should closure of these create any chaos. He said, "90 percent of garment workers live nearby their workplaces. We requested to allow movement of cargo vans as well as the operation of factories to keep the economy afloat. The Cabinet Secretary assured us. But, we are waiting for the government's official instruction."

Bangladesh EPZ Investor's Association (BEPZIA) also urged the government to keep the export processing zones out of the nationwide lockdown.

In a letter on Saturday to the Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA) BEPZIA Chairman M Nasir Uddin urged to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

In separate letters to the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry on Saturday, Recruiting Agencies Oikyo Porishad (RAOP) President M. Tipu Sultan and Recruiting Agencies Welfare Organisation of Bangladesh (RAWOB) President Fakhrul Islam urged the government to keep the country's recruiting agencies and migration sector out of the lockdown.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hosain said, "Police and Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) will ensure strict enforcement of the lockdown with possible deployment of Army." He added that all government and non-government offices would remain closed during the lockdown period with banks and other financial institutions running on a limited scale.

However, media, ambulances, and vehicles engaged in serving medical purposes will remain out of the purview of this restriction.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 had recommended a nationwide complete shutdown in the wake of surges in Covid-19 cases and deaths across the country.







