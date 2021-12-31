AL backed Blue Panel sweeps DUTA poll

The blue panel, a ruling party Awami League backed teachers' association of Dhaka University won the election again on Thursday gaining 14 out of 15 posts.

Acting Dean of the Faculty of Law Prof Md Rahmat Ullah and Prof Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan of the department of the Department of Nutrition and Food Science have been elected President and General Secretary respectively for the second consecutive time with the blue panel tickets.

Prof Rahmat Ullah won the election gaining 945 votes whereas the nearest candidate chairman of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Sciences Prof Yearul Kabir from the white panel, a BNP -backed teachers organisation, got 392 votes.

In general secretary post, Prof Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan achieved 970

votes while the nearest candidate Prof Abdus Samad of the Department of Chemistry got 381 votes with white panel ticket.

Besides, Prof Sabita Rezwana Rahman of the Department of Microbiology has been elected vice president, Prof Md Akram Hossain of the Department of Management Information Systems treasurer and Associate Prof Md Abdur Rahim of the Department of Islamic History and Culture joint secretary.

The elected executive members are Prof Abu Zafar Md Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan of the Department of Television, Film and Photography, Prof Ishtiaque M Syed of the Department of Physics, Prof Lafifa Jamal of Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering, Prof Chandra Nath Poddar of the Department of Mathematics, Prof Nasir Uddin Munshi of the Department of Information Sciences and Library Management, Prof Md Abdul Moin of the Department of Organization Strategy and Leadership, Prof Sadeka Halim of the Department of Sociology, Prof Zinat Huda of the Department of Sociology and Prof Firoz Ahmed of the Department of Pharmacy.

They all have contested the election with blue panel tickets.

However, only Prof Lutfor Rahman from the Department of Statistics has been elected executive member from the white panel among the 15-member executive committee.

Talking to several teachers, it is learnt that votes cast this time were fewer compared to the elections in the past.












