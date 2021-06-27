Frenzied people heading home ahead of strict lockdown



Desperate to leave the capital for home in different districts ahead of the lockdown, a large number of people move to reach the ferryboat at Shimulia Ferry Terminal to cross the Padma on Saturday. photo : bdnews24.com

People were seen leaving the capital using alternative means including microbus, private car, motorcycle, CNG auto-rickshaw and easy-bike amid alleged indifference of the law enforcing agencies.

Since, the government is imposing a nationwide lockdown with tight restrictions from June 28 in which none will be allowed to come out of doors without emergency reasons during the period.

All government and private offices will also remain

shut, according to a government statement. Only the agencies providing emergency services will be remain open.

At the same time, many people were also seen entering the capital from different parts of the country ahead of the complete lockdown.

Though the transport restriction was imposed on Tuesday to contain the surge of Covid-19 infections and deaths, our correspondents on visiting different entry and exit points of the city found, a huge number of people totally flouting corona health guidelines were entering Dhaka and leaving for home towns changing vehicles and spending extra fares than the usual time.

At Mawa ferry ghat, 15 ferries operated normally, a rush of people to their villages from capital was noticed.

BIWTC manager at the terminal Safayet Ahmed informed that 14 ferries are currently operating on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route.

"The lockdown curbs all public transports and its movement, including ferry crossings, except for vehicles carrying patients and emergency goods. But, the passengers are gathering at the jetty despite the ban. Besides, hundreds of vehicles are waiting to cross the Padma on both ends of the river," he added.

Passengers packed in different vehicles except public transports were going to the terminal and the pontoon of the ferry. They had to get on ferry after buying a ticket for Tk 25. However, people had to spend huge amount of money as transport cost to reach Mawa Ghat.

Hasim Rahman came to the ferry ghat on a hire-motorcycle from Mirpur. He told the Daily Observer, "I spent Tk 1,500 to come at the ghat. I don't know what will be the cost after crossing the river to reach Barishal."

Mahbub Hossain, a Dhaka-bound passenger, said, "In lockdown, everything runs except the bus. However, the fare is higher. In the morning I came to the Banglabazar Ghat by Mahindra human hauler. It cost me Tk 1,300 instead of the usual Tk 150."

A significant number of commuters were seen avoiding the check posts on highways. They hired rickshaws or auto-rickshaws and also rented motorbikes at a high price to reach their destinations through alternative routes.

In capital's Gabtali area, it was seen that homebound people were reaching Gabtoli by rickshaws or auto-rickshaws. Then, they were crossing the Gabtali Bridge on foot. From Amin Bazar, they were boarding local modes of transport to reach their destinations.

Visiting Amin Bazar area it was found that the private cars and microbuses that were leaving for long-distance destinations were not following any hygiene rules. People were sitting huddled together in the vehicles to reach their desired destinations.

Fakhrul Islam Shahin, a Rajshahi-bound passenger, said, "The government is going to impose full lockdown and long-distanced buses are now suspended. That's why we're going home in this manner."

Nurul Huda, another passenger of a private car, said, "We have to pay more money than on normal times for the journey. As, there will be no work in Dhaka during the strict lockdown period so I am leaving Dhaka despite the risk of coronavirus infection."

No action was taken by the law enforcement agencies on the issue of passenger transport. However, Kazi Mahabub, Traffic Inspector of Gabtali Zone Traffic Department, said, "We are monitoring the vehicles coming out of the capital through the Gabtali barricade. We are looking into whether the hygiene rules are being followed."

However, it is suspected that the number of homebound and returnees to the city may increase today, the day before the lockdown begins.





