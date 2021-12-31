Video
Int’l Trade Fair kicks off tomorrow at permanent venue

PM to inaugurate virtually

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Mizanur Rahman

The month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) is going to start from January 1, the first day of the English New Year at the Permanent Exhibition Centre in Purbachal.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will officially inaugurate this year's fair by virtually joining. The fair will be held in full compliance with the hygiene rules considering the coronavirus pandemic. A special service is being launched by 30 BRTC buses to bring the city dwellers to the fair venue located about 14 km away from Kuril Bishwa Road. The number of stalls has been halved to discourage retail sales.
Bangladesh Tourism Corporation will launch catering service for the first time to control food prices. There will be a certain number of food courts for private entrepreneurs outside the hall room. There is no opportunity to buy products like televisions, fridges, cars and furniture directly and take them home.



« PreviousNext »

