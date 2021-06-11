Video
Khulna dwellers delighted getting modern model mosque

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Our Correspondent

The photo shows newly constructed District Model Mosque and Islamic Cultural Centre on Khulna Alia Madrasa premises in the city. photo: observer

The photo shows newly constructed District Model Mosque and Islamic Cultural Centre on Khulna Alia Madrasa premises in the city. photo: observer

KHULNA, June 10: People in all walks of life become very much happy to get a modern and attractive model mosque and Islamic Cultural Centre on the  Alia Madrasa premises in the city.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the mosque alongside 50 model mosques including Islamic cultural centres across the country from the Ganabhaban on Thursday.
Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Freedom Fighter (FF) Professor Alamgir Kabir told The Daily Observer that it's a beautiful ensemble mosque. City's Muslims will pray here attentively and know glorious history of Islam here side by side Muslim scholars will do research on the holy Quraan and Hadith.
Zakaria Mahmud, an employee of Good Health Clinic in the area who is also a devotee,  said, ''I have never seen any mosque alongside Islamic Cultural Centre like this one before. I will pray for the Prime Minister for her contribution to the greater Khulna people."
''Khanjahan Ali Bridge, Modern Railway Station, Khulna Shipyard, Agricultural University, Sheikh Hasina Medical College, and Sheikh Russel Echo Park are the contribution of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.
Ali Abrar, a MBA student of Dhaka University, told the Observer that the model mosque is an example of Prime minister's affection towards Islam, and hopefully it will be a symbolic mosque to exercise Islamic culture and activities.
''Muslims will remember her (Prime Minister) for contribution to Islam like the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he opined.
Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain, Khulna  Metropolitan Police Commissioner (KMP) Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Khulna Range Dr Kondokar Mohid Uddin, Superintendent of Police Mahbub Hasan, Chairman of Zila Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, General Secretary of city unit Awami League MDA Babul Rana, among others, attended the inaugural programme. Khulna Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain moderated the event.
Alongside preaching Islam, these 50 model mosques will also become hub of different social activities under the management of Islamic Foundation
The government has taken project to build 560 model mosques across the country. Of the mosques, a total of 69 will be built in the district headquarters and metropolitan area while the rest will be built in different upazilas and coastal areas.
A total of 1200 Muslims can pray in the mosque in district and city areas while 900 Muslims can pray at the upazila level mosque at a time.
These mosques will include different praying areas for male and female, a particular place for selling Islamic books, library, autism corner, Imam training and Islamic research centre, Islamic Foundation Office, registration for pilgrims and other facilities.





