Housewife raped in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, June 10: A case was filed with Char Jabbar Police Station (PS) in the district on Tuesday for raping a woman after tying up her husband and children.

The accused are: Ayub Ali, 29, Md Kabir Hossain, 40, Saiful Islam, 33, Maksud, 28, Sahab Uddin, 32, and Badshah, 32. They all are residents of Char Zia Uddin Village in Subarnachar Upazila of the district.

Police, however, arrested Ayub Ali while trying to nab other.

According to the case statement, the six accused entered the victim's house in Char Zia Uddin Village on Monday night to commit robbery.

They beat up her husband, and tied up the man and his sons with trees outside the house.

Later, Ayub violated the woman while others looted gold ornaments and cash money from the house. They then fled away the scene.

Hearing the victim's screams, neighbours rushed there, rescued them and informed police.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of the PS Ziaul Haque Tarique Khandaker said police are investigating the matter.

