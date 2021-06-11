Six people murdered in five districts

Six people including a madrasa girl have been murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Noakhali, Manikganj, Sunamganj, Narsingdi and Munshiganj, in three days.

NOAKHALI: Miscreants hacked a union parishad (UP) member to death in Hatiya Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Deceased Rabindra Das, 35, was the member of Charishwar UP. He was also the vice-president of the upazila unit of Awami Shecchashebak League.

Police and local sources said a gang of armed miscreants attacked on Rabindra Das at around 2am while he was returning home. They hacked him indiscriminately, leaving the UP member injured.

Critically wounded Rabindra was taken to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty physician declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatiya Police Station (PS) Abul Khayer confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: A trader has been hacked to death by his rivals in Singair Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The incident took place in Singair Bus Stand area at around 8:15pm.

Deceased Nasir Uddin, 27, son of Ishaq Mia, was a resident of the upazila. He was a grocery shop owner by profession.

Local sources said Nasir was locked into an altercation with one Labu's relative of the area few days back.

As a sequel to it, Labu along with some of his followers attacked on Nasir on Wednesday night hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Nasir was rushed to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar of Dhaka, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Singair PS OC Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: A madrasa girl was strangled by her uncle in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Sanjida Begum, 16, was the daughter of Shaiful Islam of Syedpur Goalgaon Village under Syedpur-Shaharpara Union in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at a local madrasa in the area.

The deceased's family sources said Sanjida's uncle Rabiul Islam strangled her at dawn over family dispute and fled away.

Later, the family members spotted her body and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Jagannathpur PS OC (Investigation) of Mosleh Uddin confirmed the incident.

NARSINGDI: Two suspected robbers were allegedly beaten to death by an angry mob in the Darikandi-Borochar Road area in Belabo Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Jewel Mia, 30, son of Ator Mia, and Nadim Mia, 30, son of Shahid Ullah. They were the residents of Lochonpur Village in Raipura Upazila of the district.

Belabo PS OC Shafayet Hossain said locals spotted a CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying some three to four armed men in the area at night.

Sensing danger, locals started shouting.

As the mob gathered and signalled the auto-rickshaw to stop, the armed miscreants got off the auto-rickshaw and tried to flee. After a brief chase, the locals caught two of them and thrashed them to death.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A mentally-disabled young man was stabbed to death by his father in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Imon, 28, was the son of Gias Uddin, a resident of the upazila sadar.

Police sources said Gias Uddin runs a grocery shop near Sreenagar PS.

However, Imon came to the shop in the afternoon and kept disturbing his father.

At one stage, Gias Uddin stabbed Imon at around 5pm out of anger, leaving him seriously injured.

Injured Imon was rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

However, police arrested Gias Uddin soon after the incident.

Sreenagar PS OC Md Hedayetul Islam Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.





