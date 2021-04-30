5G can create agro-industry revolution: Mustafa Jabbar

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar said 5G is not only a high-speed digital connection, but also the backbone of modern technology in the digital age. Using it, it is possible to revolutionize agriculture and industry, including all areas of life.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Huawei Career Congress-2021 on the virtual platform on Thursday (April 29) organised by Huawei.

Minister Jabbar said Bangladesh has completed all the preparations to enter the 5G era by 2021. This will create a new era, which will be the next era of agro-industry and information age. Even after missing three industrial revolutions, we are building Bangladesh to lead in the digital age.

The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications appreciated the cooperation of Huawei in completing the 5G test in the country in 2018. "It was a very big experience for us," he said.

Following this, Prime Minister on Information and Communication Technology, Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed Joy said we have completed all the preparations by setting a target of launching 5G within 2021.

Mentioning that the Digital Bangladesh program is exemplary to the whole world, Mustafa Jabbar said, "Bangladesh has made a groundbreaking change in the establishment of digital connectivity in the last 12 years in the continuity of the Digital Bangladesh program."







