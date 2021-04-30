Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 April, 2021, 7:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

5G can create agro-industry revolution: Mustafa Jabbar

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar said 5G is not only a high-speed digital connection, but also the backbone of modern technology in the digital age. Using it, it is possible to revolutionize agriculture and industry, including all areas of life.
He was speaking as the chief guest at the Huawei Career Congress-2021 on the virtual platform on Thursday (April 29) organised by Huawei.
Minister Jabbar said Bangladesh has completed all the preparations to enter the 5G era by 2021. This will create a new era, which will be the next era of agro-industry and information age. Even after missing three industrial revolutions, we are building Bangladesh to lead in the digital age.
The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications appreciated the cooperation of Huawei in completing the 5G test in the country in 2018. "It was a very big experience for us," he said.
Following this, Prime Minister on Information and Communication Technology, Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed Joy said we have completed all the preparations by setting a target of launching 5G within 2021.
Mentioning that the Digital Bangladesh program is exemplary to the whole world, Mustafa Jabbar said, "Bangladesh has made a groundbreaking change in the establishment of digital connectivity in the last 12 years in the continuity of the Digital Bangladesh program."  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 IU teachers selected for Erasmus Training in Turkey
Painter Ranjit gets new house in Hathazari
5G can create agro-industry revolution: Mustafa Jabbar
Cyclone Mary Ann: Recounting tales of horror, 30 years on
E-poster published on Sheikh Jamal’s birthday
Climate change causes prolonged drought in Rajshahi Barind
Implementation of Paris deal only way to check global warming: PM
Industrialist faces travel ban: Police


Latest News
Covid-19 vaccines reduce hospital admissions by up to 94%
TCB products found at dealer's house, shop in Rajshahi
Mamata likely to retain power in West Bengal, say exit polls
Facebook to pay $5 mln to local journalists in newsletter push
Khaleda Zia undergoing treatment at hospital, condition stable
With ‘lollipops’, Austria tests toddlers for virus
NATO says Afghanistan withdrawal has begun
Bangladesh to begin practice for Sri Lanka ODIs soon
Tigers decision to play five bowlers pays off despite ordinary day
BFUJ leaders thank PM for giving 10cr to Journalists' Welfare Trust
Most Read News
 Post graduation challenges of Bangladesh
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Oil tanker catches fire in Karnaphuli; 2 die
Italy imposes entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh
DU admission tests rescheduled, begins July 31
Armanitola fire: Ashiquzzaman dies, wife on life support
Educational institutions to reopen on May 23
China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved for emergency use
Infection rate drops below 10 pc from COVID-19
“Fighting Covid-19 requires empathy and cooperation”-South Asia Peace Action Network
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft