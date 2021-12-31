Premier University receive certificate of permanent establishment

CHATTOGRAM, December 30: Premier University (PU) is the first private university in Chattogram to receive a certificate of permanent establishment and operation.

According to the opinion of the Bangladesh University Grants Commission and Section 10 of the Private Universities Act, 2010, the Ministry of Education has awarded this certificate to Premier University on Wednesday (December 29).

This certificate of permanent establishment and operation has been obtained as the Premier University has been able to meet all the requirements of the Private University Act, 2010.

The university started its educational activities in January 2002. Former mayor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury founded the university.

At present, PU has 13 departments under 6 faculties and more than 300 teachers including permanent teachers and guest teachers are imparting international standard education to the students.







