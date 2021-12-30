

Doa Mahfil

Mahfuzul Islam, retired secretary to the Government of Bangladesh, breathed his last at Evercare Hospital in the capital on December 28, 2021. He was 75. He is survived by his wife, son, daughters, daughter in law and two grandchildren.A Doa Mahfil has been organized after Asr prayers on Friday (December 31) at Baridhara Jame Masjid and Islamic Centre, Road 1, Baridhara Diplomatic Zone. Relatives, friends and well-wishers are requested to attend the event and say a prayer for his departed soul.