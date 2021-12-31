Video
Baby dies drowned in hot water

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 30: A child died after being drowned in hot water at Hathazari in Chattogram. He died at the Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka on Wednesday after being treated for three days.
The deceased was identified as Kazimul Habib, 04,   son of Imran Hossain, from Burishchar Bazar area of Hathazari upazila.
According to family sources, the baby's mother put hot water in a bucket at the kitchen for bathing last Sunday afternoon. When Kazimul went to touch the water out of curiosity, the bucket of hot water fell on his face and his whole body was burnt. He was admitted to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital and later transferred to the Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.
Chairman of Burishchar Union Parishad (UP) Zahid Hossain confirmed the matter.



