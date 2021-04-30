Painter Ranjit gets new house in Hathazari



Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ruhul Amin hands over the keys of the new house to Ranjit and his wife at Hathazari in Chattogram on Thursday. photo: observer

The UNO handed over the keys of the new house to Ranjit and his wife on Thursday.

Aged Ranjit used to work as a painter. He had a happy family with his wife, son and daughter. His son Basu Chowdhury used to provide medical services in the villages as a village doctor. He married the girl to an aristocratic family. Although not rich, Ranjit's house was not lacking at least.

Meanwhile, Ranjit's family was in trouble. Ranjit's son and daughter both lost their mental balance due to some unknown disease. Losing their normal senses, they almost became insane and started living an inhuman life. Seventies Ranjit is embroiled in such unfortunate consequences for his son and daughter. He fell ill at home. His sixty-year-old wife is going from door to door trying desperately to feed her sick husband and two mentally unbalanced sons and daughters.

In this situation, the only house of old Ranjit was dilapidated due to lack of repairs year after year.

In the time, UNO Ruhul Amin came forward to help the helpless Ranjit. He quickly instructed the project implementation officer to build a house for the helpless Ranjit. A new house was built for the helpless old Ranjit under the supervision of UNO.

After getting a new house, Ranjit said, I have been living in this dilapidated house for the last ten years. Thanks to UNO he gave me a new house.

He appealed to the rich people of the society including UNO for the medical expenses of himself and his children.

UNO M Ruhul Amin said, "After getting the information through a local journalist, I immediately instructed the project implementation officer. I feel lucky to be able to build this dilapidated family house.





