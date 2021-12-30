BASIS gets new body

ClassTune chief executive officer Russell T Ahmed is elected president of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) while GigaTech managing director Samira Zuberi Himika is senior vice president in new board.

BASIS former president SM Kamal announced the positions among the directors elected at a function at office of the trade body in capital's Karwan Bazar on Tuesday.

Other office bearers are: vice presidents Abu Daud Khan (Enroute International), Fahim Ahmed (Pathao), Directors Habibullah N Karim (Technohaven), Ahmedul Islam Babu (TechKnowGram), Mushfiqur Rahman (Spectrum Software), Syed Mohammad Kamal (Mastercard), Tanvir Hossain Khan (Dreamerz Lab), Mostafizur Rahaman Sohel (Advanced ERP) and Rashad Kabir (Dream71).

The biennial election of the trade body was held at Bangladesh Shooting Sports Federation in capital's Gulshan on December 26.

Newly elected President Russell T Ahmed said future of Basis as well as the technology sector depends on developments of member companies. "We come with the tagline of Every Members. We will move forward together," he said.

Earlier, Russell T Ahmed was secretary general of Basis in 2012-14 and senior vice president in 2014-18 periods.