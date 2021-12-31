Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 December, 2021, 12:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Bangabandhu and Swadhinata book fair begins

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

The nationwide 'Bangabandhu and Swadhinata' book fair started today.  The National Implementation Committee on the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman organized the four-day book fair as part of celebrating Mujib Year and the golden jubilee of independence.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid formally disclosed this. The Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the local government division in collaboration with the district administration carried out the overall responsibility of organizing the book fair.
The book fair will be held on the Department of Public Library premises in the capital and other divisional or district government public library premises across the country. About 70 publishing houses in Dhaka district, 50 at divisional level and around 30 publishing houses at district level participated in the book fair.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Baby dies drowned in hot water
Premier University receive certificate of permanent establishment
Bangabandhu and Swadhinata book fair begins
Anisul rules out urgent enactment of law on EC
Jubilation over SSC result
BASIS gets new body
BUET-OxyJet wins two Int’l competitions
Doa Mahfil


Latest News
Bangladesh has sufficient vaccines for Covid19: Maleque
Tomal elected CRAB president, Biku GS
2 killed by seized bus being driven by ASI
Bangladesh lost to India in semifinal
Pro-AL Blue Panel sweeps DUTA polls
Sheikh Jamal emerge as group champions to reach quarterfinal
Mongla EPZ opens dormitory for female workers
Two people crushed under trains in city
45 injured in BNP-AL clash in Sirajganj
Movement to continue until govt falls: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s transition from LIBOR to RFR
COVID variant 'tsunami' as world cases hit record
SSC pass rate 93.58%, 1,83,340 get GPA-5
BHTPA allots lands to 21 organisations for three parks
Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closed after raid, arrests
New COVID cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Establishing climate-smart health surveillance system
Cabinet body okays 660 MW RLNG Power Plant
Education sector in Mujib Borsho
Why do people use abusive words?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], adv[email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft