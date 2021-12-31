Bangabandhu and Swadhinata book fair begins

The nationwide 'Bangabandhu and Swadhinata' book fair started today. The National Implementation Committee on the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman organized the four-day book fair as part of celebrating Mujib Year and the golden jubilee of independence.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid formally disclosed this. The Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the local government division in collaboration with the district administration carried out the overall responsibility of organizing the book fair.

The book fair will be held on the Department of Public Library premises in the capital and other divisional or district government public library premises across the country. About 70 publishing houses in Dhaka district, 50 at divisional level and around 30 publishing houses at district level participated in the book fair. -BSS









