BUET-OxyJet wins two Int’l competitions

The OxyJet project of BUET is declared the Global Winner of 'IMAGINE IF!', a healthcare-centric startup competition organized by the Innovation Forum based in Cambridge, UK.

The project also won the 2021 Biomedical Engineering Society (BMES) student design competition organized in the USA in close succession, says a press release.

The UK-based IMAGINE IF! Competition was held in two rounds. The first round took place in the regional branches of the Innovation Forum located in Oxford, Cambridge, London, Manchester, Barcelona, New York, San Francisco, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Lausanne, Okinawa, Euskadi, and Dhaka.

Out of more than 500 global submissions, the top 15 startups were selected from the top performers in the regional competition.

OxyJet became the runner-up in the local finals round held in August 2021, competing with the top 10 startups from Bangladesh & India. Other contestants in the Global Finals were from different countries in Europe, mainly from the UK.

OxyJet was declared the global winner on November 11, 2021, after the Global Final round took place in Barcelona, Spain.







