Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 April, 2021, 7:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Cyclone Mary Ann: Recounting tales of horror, 30 years on

Published : Friday, 30 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 29: On April 29, 1991, Cyclone Mary Ann struck southeastern Bangladesh. Winds from the superstorm reached around 220 kmph. The tidal waves rose as high as a palm tree. All making it one of the deadliest tropical superstorms to hit the region since record-keeping began.
The cyclone flattened villages after villages along the country's southeastern coast after making landfall in Chattogram district. An estimated 1.38 lakh people died while millions were rendered homeless in a span of just 12 hours.
Three decades on, memories of the cyclone still remain fresh in the minds of those who witnessed how it devastated the entire region and put a question mark on its geography by washing away several onshore and offshore islands. Large parts of Maheshkhali, Kutubdia, Chakaria, Cox's Bazar Sadar, Ukhia and Teknaf were swept away by the cyclonic storm.
"It was a horrific day. Bodies were lying all over. The smell of death hovered in the air. The 1991 cyclone was indeed a devastating one in the history of our country," recounts Lion Md Giasuddin, member secretary of the Sitakunda Citizen Rights Conservation Council.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 IU teachers selected for Erasmus Training in Turkey
Painter Ranjit gets new house in Hathazari
5G can create agro-industry revolution: Mustafa Jabbar
Cyclone Mary Ann: Recounting tales of horror, 30 years on
E-poster published on Sheikh Jamal’s birthday
Climate change causes prolonged drought in Rajshahi Barind
Implementation of Paris deal only way to check global warming: PM
Industrialist faces travel ban: Police


Latest News
Covid-19 vaccines reduce hospital admissions by up to 94%
TCB products found at dealer's house, shop in Rajshahi
Mamata likely to retain power in West Bengal, say exit polls
Facebook to pay $5 mln to local journalists in newsletter push
Khaleda Zia undergoing treatment at hospital, condition stable
With ‘lollipops’, Austria tests toddlers for virus
NATO says Afghanistan withdrawal has begun
Bangladesh to begin practice for Sri Lanka ODIs soon
Tigers decision to play five bowlers pays off despite ordinary day
BFUJ leaders thank PM for giving 10cr to Journalists' Welfare Trust
Most Read News
 Post graduation challenges of Bangladesh
Death and Dhaka’s sugar daddy culture!
Oil tanker catches fire in Karnaphuli; 2 die
Italy imposes entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh
DU admission tests rescheduled, begins July 31
Armanitola fire: Ashiquzzaman dies, wife on life support
Educational institutions to reopen on May 23
China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved for emergency use
Infection rate drops below 10 pc from COVID-19
“Fighting Covid-19 requires empathy and cooperation”-South Asia Peace Action Network
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft