Wednesday, 14 April, 2021, 5:08 AM
JU student dies of cardiac arrest

Published : Wednesday, 14 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

A student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) died of cardiac arrest early hours of Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hassan, a second-year student of Government and Politics department of Jahangirnagar University.
Hailing from Jessore, Mehedi was a resident student of Bishwakabi Rabindranath Tagore Hall of the university.
He died on the way to the hospital following a heart attack around 6.00 am in the morning.
Professor Dr. Nasrin Sultana, chairman of JU Government and Politics department, confirmed the matter.
'Mehedi had been suffering from heart problems for several months. The doctor advised him to place a ring on the heart through surgery. But due to the corona epidemic, he cannot go to Dhaka for treatment. Besides, he was suffering from gastric and acidity problems for a few days,' said Sohag Hassan, cousin of Mehedi.
'This morning, when acidity problem increased, he was being taken to the hospital by bicycle. On the way, he suddenly fell off bicycle and died on the spot. When he was taken to the hospital, the on-duty doctor declared him dead,' he added.
JU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Farzana Islam on Tuesday expressed profound shock at the death of Mehedi Hassan.    -BSS


